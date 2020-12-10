A controversial plan to pave the way for a future mixed-used development in an agriculturally zoned area along Va. 234 in the area known as Independent Hill was voted down by Prince William County’s Planning Commission Wednesday evening.
The Planning Commission voted 5-3 on Dec. 9 to recommend the plan be denied. It now heads to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors who will have the final say on the matter.
The proposal, called the Independent Hill Small Area Plan, would amend the county’s comprehensive plan to allow for more than 100 new homes in the area along with new business and industrial zonings. The plan would also pave the way for 41 acres of agricultural land in the county’s designated rural area to eventually be rezoned for “public facility/office,” a designation that could allow for a new data center. The plan would also designate 120 acres of rural area for parks and open space.
The rural area planned for rezoning sits at the edge of Prince William Forest Park, which contains the largest piedmont forests protected by the U.S. National Park Service.
The proposal received heavy opposition from area conservation groups, including the Piedmont Environmental Council, the Prince William Conservation Alliance and the Coalition to Protect Prince William County. Activists and organizers with those groups are primarily opposed to the zoning designation that would allow a data center in the rural area near the park, and to adding new homes in an area that does not have ready access to public transit.
Julie Bolthouse, a land use representative for the Piedmont Environmental Council, said that “more thoughtful planning and protection is needed” in county’s rural area to help reduce suburban sprawl.
“The ‘rural crescent’ of Prince William is the frontline in the battle against sprawl,” Bolthouse said. “There’s no reason to keep chipping away at the rural area and there’s no reason to put a data center along the edge of one of the finest parks in Northern Virginia.”
Commissioners grilled county staff on the proposal. Several pointed out that the plan did not align with the recommendations for new county development identified by the Washington Metropolitan Council of Governments, or MWCOG, which suggest the county place at least 75% of all new residential development in regional “activity centers” with existing density and access to public transit.
“Last time I checked, I don’t believe Independent Hill is anywhere near an activity center,” said at-large Commissioner Don Taylor.
Coles District Commissioner Joe Fontanella echoed Taylor’s concerns. Fontanella brought up the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ recent endorsement of Metropolitan Washington COG targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region by 2030, which entails, among other things, reducing vehicle-miles-traveled and increasing access to public transit.
“So, here, we’re going to add houses where everyone is going to be in a car … and in turn will increase the amount of vehicle-miles-traveled,” Fontanella said.
Some commissioners were supportive of the plan, however. Woodbridge Commissioner Cynthia Moses Nedd said that, under the county’s current rural area zoning rules, the 160-acre parcel could be sold and subdivided into 16 10-acre residential lots at any time, potentially impacting Prince William Forest Park, whereas the county’s plan would rezone the 120 acres closest to the park as parkland and open space while only the 40 acres closest to Va. 234 would be open to new development.
“We know that the landowner is looking to sell or develop the 160 acres that he owns on the crest of the Prince William Forest Park,” Moses Nedd said. “What is to keep him from building 16 10-acre homes with impact to the park?”
Moses Nedd said that weighing the potential impacts to the park under the existing zoning and the proposed rezoning was a “difficult position.” She ultimately voted against denying the plan along with Occoquan District Commissioner Robert Perry and Potomac District Commissioner Juan McPhail.
McPhail said the land could be developed “tomorrow” and divvied up into residential lots if the landowner found a willing buyer. McPhail also voted against denying the plan, but acknowledged the many comments from residents who objected to the plan and the possibility of a data center in the rural area.
“This plan is not perfect, but there is a lot of good in it,” McPhail said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
