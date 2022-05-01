UPDATED: Children as young as 5 were in the midst of their regular weekly flag-football games Sunday morning when gunshots rang out on the fields behind Benton Middle School, resulting in a chaotic scene with parents and coaches pushing kids to the ground and then rushing them off the fields.
Two people were injured in the shooting -- not three, as police initially reported -- according to a police update released at about 2:30 p.m.
The shooting occurred during weekly games played by youth football teams affiliated with the “703 United Youth Sports" league.
The coach of a flag football team for 6- and 7-year-olds said he was on a grassy hill adjacent to the playing fields when the shooting occurred.
“There were three pops, and … I knew they were gunshots, so I pushed my kids down to the ground,” said the coach of “The Young Gunz." The coach is a federal police officer and asked that his name not be published.
“It’s the training in me to get the kids down on the ground,” the coach said. Once he realized the shooting had stopped, he urged all of the kids and their parents to run toward the parking lot.
“I was just saying, ‘Go, go go!’ I was trying to tell all these parents to get their kids and run,” he said. “My main concern was for the safety of our children. … I just kept telling them, ‘Don’t stop. Keep running!”
The coach said he was standing with his young players -- including his two sons, ages 6 and 11 -- fixing their belts and doling out candy “for a last-minute sugar rush” when the heard the gunfire. He said he did not hear or see what led up to the shooting but believes the incident involved only adults.
One victim, he said, ran toward the parking lot yelling that he had been shot in the leg, the coach said. The coach said he was not sure what happened to the man, because he was rushing his kids toward his car.
The coach said he then rushed back toward the field with his off-duty weapon to round up any remaining children. One mom was separated from her child and was especially distraught. The boy was soon found and reunited with his mother, he said.
The coach said he saw people gathered around one adult gunshot victim who was laying on the ground. People were trying to stop his bleeding with a sweatshirt, he said.
Meanwhile, “911 jammed up” with all the people calling to report the shooting, he said.
By about 1 p.m., the coach had returned home. He said he had accounted for all the children on his team and knew they had made it home safely.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, police were still working to publicly release more details about the shooting, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Officers were first called to the school, located at 7411 Hoadly Road outside Manassas, at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, May 1, after gunshots were reported.
Three people were transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, police said via Twitter at about 11:10 a.m. At least one person was taken to the hospital via helicopter.
Police have not yet confirmed the shootings occurred during a youth football games. They have also not yet released the ages or genders of those injured not the extent of their injuries.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
11:09 a.m.: Police: 3 shot near athletic fields behind Benton Middle School
Three people have been shot in an incident at the athletic fields behind Benton Middle School outside Manassas, according to Prince William County police.
Police remain on the scene and are questioning witnesses. The entrance to Benton Middle, located at 7411 Hoadly Road in the Prince William County area of Manassas, has been blocked off.
Officers were called to the school for a shooting at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 1 in reference to a report of gunshots, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Police are so far not releasing information about what was happening at the school when the shooting took place. They've also not shared the ages or genders of the victims nor the extent of their injuries.
The three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. At least one was flown to the hospital via a helicopter.
This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
