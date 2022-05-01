UPDATED: Children as young as 5 were in the midst of their regular weekly flag-football games Sunday morning when gunshots rang out on the fields behind Benton Middle School, resulting in a chaotic scene with parents and coaches pushing kids to the ground and then rushing them off the fields.
Two adult males were injured in the shooting -- not three, as police initially reported -- according to a police update released at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Both were transported to area hospitals and their conditions were not known as of Sunday afternoon, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The shooting was reported to police at about 10:15 a.m. and occurred during games played by youth football teams affiliated with “703 United Youth Sports," according to witnesses.
Police are still looking for a suspect, who is described as a Black male of medium complexion between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, Carr said in a news release.
Officers are also urging people who were at the fields to call police and report what they saw, Carr said.
"If people were there, they need to talk to us," Carr said in an interview with The Prince William Times later Sunday afternoon. "We can't do our job without the help of the community. We have to work together to solve this."
Witnesses are urged to call the police tip line at 703-792-7000 or leave a tip at www.pwcva.gov/policetip.
Police have not released any details yet about what they believe led up to the shooting and whether it had anything to do with a game or resulted from some other issue.
The coach of a flag football team for 6- and 7-year-olds said he was on a grassy hill adjacent to the playing fields when he heard what sounded like gunfire.
“There were three pops, and … I knew they were gunshots, so I pushed my kids down to the ground,” said the coach of “The Young Gunz," a federal police officer who asked that his name not be published.
“It’s the training in me to get the kids down on the ground,” the coach said. Once he realized the shooting had stopped, he urged all of the kids and their parents to run toward the parking lot.
“I was just saying, ‘Go, go go!’ I was trying to tell all these parents to get their kids and run,” he said. “My main concern was for the safety of our children. … I just kept telling them, ‘Don’t stop. Keep running!”
The coach said he was standing with his young players -- including his two sons, ages 6 and 11 -- fixing their belts and doling out candy “for a last-minute sugar rush” when the heard the gunfire. He said he did not hear or see what led up to the shooting but believes the incident involved only adults.
One victim, he said, ran toward the parking lot yelling that he had been shot in the leg, the coach said. The coach said he was not sure what happened to the man, because he himself was rushing his kids toward his car.
The coach said he then rushed back toward the field with his off-duty weapon to round up any remaining children. One mom was separated from her child and was especially distraught. The boy was soon found and reunited with his mother, he said.
The coach said he saw people gathered around one adult gunshot victim who was lying on the ground. People were trying to stop his bleeding with a sweatshirt, he said.
Meanwhile, “911 jammed up” with all the people calling to report the shooting, he said.
By about 1 p.m., the coach had returned home. He said he had accounted for all the children on his team and knew they had made it home safely. The 703 United Youth Sports league offers flag football, tackle football and cheerleading to more than 500 kids ages 5 to 13 living in Northern Virginia, according to its website.
Carr said police do not know how many people were at the Benton Middle school fields when the shooting occurred.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
