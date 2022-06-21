UPDATED: Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega has apparently won her party's primary for U.S. Congress in the newly drawn 7th District and will challenge two-term Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger in November.
As of about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday evening and with about 95% of the precincts reporting, Vega was leading the six-way race with 10,875 votes or nearly 29% of the ballots counted.
Derrick Anderson was trailing Vega by about 1,950 votes. Anderson, a former Army Green Beret and a native of Spotsylvania County, had garnered 8,925 votes or about 24% of the ballots counted so far, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
State Sen. Bryce Reeves was the third-highest vote-getter with 7,557 votes or about 20% of the ballots counted in the race.
Vega was trailing Anderson earlier in the night but that changed abruptly just before 9 p.m. when the results from Prince William County began rolling in. Vega pulled in more than 51% of the vote in her home county, compared to Anderson's 17%.
Vega also won Culpeper, Greene and Orange counties -- all with 30% or more of the votes cast. Anderson won Albemarle, King George, Madison and Spotsylvania counties, while Reeves won Caroline County and the City of Fredericksburg. Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chair Crystal Vanuch won Stafford County.
Vega, 36, was the first Latina ever elected to the Prince William Board of Supervisors, a position she won in 2019.
Vega works as an auxiliary Prince William County Sheriff’s Deputy and says she was drawn to law-enforcement after her younger brother was “gunned down and almost killed” by someone affiliated with the MS-13 gang.
She and her husband, Rene, have two children, a 14-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son. The family lives in the Prince William County area of Manassas.
Vega's parents immigrated to the U.S. from El Salvador during that country’s more than decade-long civil war. She is a Texas native but mostly grew up in Northern Virginia. Republicans consider her a rising star who can appeal to conservative Latinos, an important and growing voting block for their party.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, campaigned for Vega Monday in Fredericksburg and Woodbridge and called her "a fantastic candidate" and the "strongest conservative who can win the race."
Cruz and Vega addressed a crowd of about 200 people at the Harbor Grille during their stop in Woodbridge Monday night. Vega spoke for about 10 minutes, telling the crowd in a rushed and raised voice that she is running for Congress to “save America,” which she said is “headed down the wrong path!”
During her speech, Vega touched on education and parents’ rights, issues that helped fuel Republican Gov. Glenn Younkin’s upset win over former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) in 2021. Vega said tax dollars “are not to go toward funding left-wing rhetoric ideology,” adding: “I do not co-parent with the government.”
Vega then criticized Democratic support for LGBTQ rights, saying: “We have a Democrat Party that is so disconnected from the American people that they are more focused on telling our sons to be daughters and our daughters to be sons. And we’ve had enough!”
Vega’s words were met with comments of “That’s right, that’s right,” from the crowd, along with loud cheers and clapping.
The 7th District race is expected to be one of the two most competitive congressional races in Virginia this November. Virginia's 7th and 2nd Districts, both held by Democrats, are rated "toss ups" by the Cook Political Report.
Spanberger has already amassed more than $4.3 million to spend on the race. She released a statement before the primary results were reported Tuesday, touting her record of bipartisanship and painting the entire field of GOP candidates as "far too extreme" on issues such gun violence, abortion and health care.
“Regardless of who wins tonight, each of my potential Republican opponents has proven to be far too extreme and has failed to offer any kind of plan to tackle the problems facing Virginians," Spanberger's statement said.
"Instead, they have all promised to criminalize a woman’s right to choose and destroy the right to privacy, dismantle the Affordable Care Act, and pander to mega-donors and the gun lobby — rather than protect our families and law enforcement with commonsense gun violence prevention proposals."
The newly drawn district includes parts of 11 counties -- Albemarle, Caroline, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, Orange, Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania -- as well as the City of Fredericksburg.
About 34% of the district's voters live in majority-majority Prince William County, but the 7th District overall is about 53% white, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The district's voters chose Youngkin in 2021 and former governor Ralph Northam (D) margins of about 52% to 48%, according to VPAP's analysis of the district's voting record.
Bill Card, a former chairman of the Prince William Republican Committee, attended Vega's Woodbridge rally and said Vega has strong support in the county as a trusted conservative voice. Vega has voted against the county’s budget in recent years because she objected to raising residents’ real estate tax bills.
“I think we in the conservative movement are confident she is principled, and her conservative values are deeply rooted,” Card said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.