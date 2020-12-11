Fauquier County's decision to revert to virtual only instruction next week was the result of “catastrophic workforce shortages” related to COVID-19 as well as rising community spread and increasing hospitalizations, Fauquier County officials said Friday.
“This was a result of catastrophic workforce shortages,” Fauquier County School Board member Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee) said Friday. She emphasized that the decision was not made, as she put it, “because teachers didn’t want to teach.”
According to Gov. Ralph Northam, local school divisions have sole discretion whether to conduct classes in-person, remotely or some combination of both. In Fauquier County, more than 7,000 students have been receiving two days of in-person instruction per week under the school division’s “hybrid” model. But the staff shortages – as well as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations -- spurred administrators to make the move back to virtual-only instruction, Litter-Reber and other officials said.
As of Friday, Dec. 11, 51 Fauquier County schools staff members had been instructed to stay home as a result of a positive test result or possible exposure to an infected individual. Additionally, there were 163 staff members absent from work Friday, and nurses at three schools were absent, according to a school division press release.
Fauquier County’s school division employs about 1,900 people and has about 12,000 students.
A growing surge of new cases in Fauquier County and the larger Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has occurred since Halloween, according to April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
“The start of the increase in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District appears to be temporally related to Halloween, when residents gathered in groups and ignored public health mitigation strategies,” Achter said in a news release. “We are now observing a post-Thanksgiving spike in cases as well.”
The decision will effectively shut down in-person instruction at all of Fauquier County’s 20 schools through winter break, which begins on Monday, Dec. 18 for students and ends on Tuesday, Jan. 5. School is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
A measure developed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health to help school divisions make decisions about the safety of in-person instruction show Fauquier County’s “core indicators” for the spread of COVID-19 are not moving in the right direction.
One indicator -- total number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days -- rose in Fauquier from 321.2 to 547.6 in the last 11 days.
Another indicator -- percent change in new cases per 100,000 population compared to the previous week – rose from .4% on Dec. 1 to 25% on Dec. 11.
Fauquier County’s decision follows that of Loudoun County, which announced Thursday it would revert to virtual-only instruction after Loudoun County’s CDC COVID-19 metrics exceeded the limits the school board set for in-person instruction.
The CDC metrics in Prince William County, where school divisions have not yet halted in-person instruction, are higher than in both Fauquier and Loudoun County.
On Friday, Prince William’s CDC school metric showed 572.6 cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days; the 14-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 14.7%; and the percent increase in cases over the past week was at 42.5%.
Prince William County officials have said the school division will not base its decisions about in-person instruction on any particular CDC metrics reflecting community spread of COVID-19. School division officials have said they believe efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus in schools – including at least 3 feet social distancing, mandatory mask rules and frequent cleanings -- have been effective and have kept the virus from spreading in schools.
About 5,000 special education, English language learners, and students in pre-K through first grade have been attending Prince William schools in person since Dec. 1.
In Prince William, special education students and some English language learners have been attending school in-person since the first day of school on Sept. 8.
