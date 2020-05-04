UPDATED: A Woodbridge woman has died as a result of the injuries she sustained Friday afternoon when she was hit by a vehicle while walking her dog on the sidewalk along Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.
The police investigation into the crash determined a 2007 Lexus IS 250 was traveling eastbound on Cardinal Drive when it left the roadway and struck the woman, who police have identified as Deborah Lynn Talbot, 50, of Woodbridge, according to a Prince William County Police Department news release.
Officers responded to the crash at 2:24 p.m. on Friday, May 1. The victim was flown to an area hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, the release said.
The driver, a 19-year-old Woodbridge woman, was also taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons and was treated and released. Police have not released the driver’s name. No charges have yet been filed in connection with the incident.
Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the collision. The investigation continues, the news release said.
Friday, May 1: Cardinal Drive has reopened following a crash Friday afternoon that sent both a pedestrian and a driver to the hospital.
The crash was reported by Prince William County police at about 3 p.m. Friday, May 1.
Police have not yet shared details about their investigation into the incident, but a woman walking her dog was struck by a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes of Cardinal Drive near Swan Avenue, according to witnesses.
The eastbound lanes were closed to traffic while police and fire and rescue personnel tended to the victims.
More information will be shared as we have it.
