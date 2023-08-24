A Woodbridge woman who has been on the run since an Aug. 11 double stabbing at the Summerland Heights apartment complex in Woodbridge was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to police.
Officers had been looking for Khadija Ayesha Campbell, of 1711 Horner Road, since they were called to the apartment complex at 4:08 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 in response to the stabbings of a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man. The complex is located in the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn, off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.
The male victim was stabbed when he attempted to de-escalate the situation between the two women. Both victims were flown to local hospitals for treatment, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Campbell, the suspect in the stabbings, fled the scene before police arrived and managed to evade a police helicopter and K-9 unit search of the area.
Police did not say how Campbell was found Wednesday, Aug. 23. She was taken into custody without incident, according to Officer Joshua Spiler, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Campbell was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, pretrial violation and failure to appear in court. She was being held without bond Wednesday at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center ahead of an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday. Aug. 24.
