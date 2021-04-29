UPDATED: Woodbridge woman, a co-defendant in Fauquier County homicide, denied bond

Twenty-four-year-old Charles William “Trip” Bopp, III, the son of E. Sue Smith Bopp and Charles W. Bopp, Jr. of Remington, was a passionate dairy farmer, whose early years were spent preparing him for a life on the farm. He was killed April 22 during an apparent daytime burglary at his home in Remington.

Charles “Trip” Bopp, III, 24, was shot and killed outside his home near Remington on the afternoon of Thursday, April 22, after apparently returning home and interrupting a burglary in progress. There is no indication that Bopp was targeted by the suspects, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Shooting suspects' criminal histories

Darren Davis, 36, of Manassas, has not yet appeared in court on the charges related to the April 22 homicide.

Davis has been arrested dozens of times and convicted of at least one felony, according to court records. Court records through 2018 indicate he lived in Sumerduck, but his arrests have come in Prince William County.

In 2015, Davis was convicted of entering a house to commit assault and battery, a felony, and was sentenced to five years. Previously, he had been sentenced to a total of a year in jail in 2013 on two misdemeanor charges: possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute and carrying a concealed weapon. Most recently, in 2019, he was convicted of participating in a riot, a misdemeanor, and sentenced to two months.

Davis is also currently awaiting two separate jury trials in Prince William County on a total of eight felony drug charges. He was arrested in December 2018 and charged with transporting controlled substances into Virginia and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute. In 2019, he was arrested and charged with: two counts of conspiring to manufacture schedule I or II drugs with the intent to distribute; two counts of possessing a schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute; one count of possessing more than five pounds of marijuana with the intent to distribute; and one count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was released from custody on bail after the 2019 arrest.

Martin Martinez has a total of three felony convictions, according to Virginia court records: one in 2008, for robbery, and two in 2017, for possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was incarcerated for from March 2016 until January 2021 on the marijuana and firearm charges. He has also been convicted on several misdemeanor charges, including possessing marijuana and entering a property with intent to cause damage.

José Pereira was convicted on one felony count of distributing a schedule I or II drug in 2009, for which he was sentenced to seven years of probation. In 2013, he was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of distributing marijuana and one count of shooting in a public place. He was sentenced to a total of seven months in jail. Additionally, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to another year in jail for violating the terms of his probation.

In August 2020, Pereira was arrested in Prince William County and charged with conspiracy to distribute a schedule I or II drug and possessing a schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute. Those cases have not yet been adjudicated, and Pereira was released from custody on bail after his arrest last year.

Jury Guerra has one criminal conviction in Virginia, a misdemeanor case in 2011 in which she was found guilty of possessing drug paraphernalia. She was not sentenced to jail time, according to court records.