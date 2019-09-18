A Woodbridge teen has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Monday that police say happened during a marijuana deal.
Edward Kusi-Johnson, 18, of Danville Road in Woodbridge, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17, and charged with murder and drug charges in connection with the shooting death of Devonte Lee Ivy, 19, also of Woodbridge, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Ivy was found by police at about 9:47 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive in the Dumfries area of Woodbridge, police said in a news release.
The investigation revealed a marijuana transaction was arranged between the victim and an acquaintance, Carr said.
The young men engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated. Multiple shots were fired, which resulted in Ivy being fatally shot, Carr said.
The suspect initially fled the area. Police were contacted by several residents who heard the gun shots.
Detectives identified and located the Kusi-Johnson at his home in Woodbridge, where he was taken into custody without incident, Carr said in a news release.
Kusi-Johnson was being held without bond Wednesday at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, the release said.
A court date has been set for Friday, Nov. 18.
Original story: Police have identified the victim of the fatal shooting in the Dumfries area Monday night as a 19-year-old Woodbridge man.
But officers are not yet releasing the teen's name and are still actively pursuing leads, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers responded to the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive at about 9:47 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Prince William County police news release.
Officers provided the victim immediate first aid before pronouncing him dead on scene, police said.
Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.
[sad]This is so horrible. I wish this senseless violence would stop.
