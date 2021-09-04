UPDATED: Woodbridge teen arrested in Freedom H.S. shooting was in N.C. vacationing with family

The 17-year-old Woodbridge teen who was arrested Friday in connection with the Aug. 27 shooting outside Freedom H.S. was apprehended in the Outer Banks area of North Carolina, where he was vacationing with his family, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a police spokesman.
The teen suspect is a student of a Prince William County high school, but police have not disclosed which school.
The shooting happened during a fight between two groups that occurred in the Freedom High School parking lot at about 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, just as a football game being played at the school was called due to bad weather.
The teen suspect, a male who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, is awaiting extradition to Virginia and faces several charges in connection with shooting, including at least two felonies.
Two Colgan High School students who were not involved in the fight were struck by gunfire when the teen suspect "brandished a firearm and shot into a nearby crowd," Perok said in a Saturday, Sept. 4, news release.
One of the victims, a 15-year-old boy, suffered a gunshot wound in the lower body. The other victim, a 14-year-old girl, was grazed in the foot by a bullet. Neither injury was considered life-threatening. Both students were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police had no further information about their conditions on Saturday morning, Perok said.
During the altercation, one group, which included the suspect, demanded and then took money from those in the other group, Perok said in a news release.
Information about the type of firearm use in the incident or how the teen suspect obtained the gun was not immediately available Saturday morning, Perok said in an email.
Police also could not comment on Saturday as to whether the incident is being investigated as possible gang activity or what the students were arguing about at the time of the shooting.
Last Saturday, Aug. 28, police offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, but Perok said the arrest was not the result of a tip, but rather "the hard work of our detectives."
"The department did receive tips, I don't have a count but estimate, about a dozen," Perok said.
Prince William County police detectives obtained juvenile petitions against the teen suspect, who was arrested on Friday, Sept. 3, by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The teen will remain in custody until extradited to Virginia.
The teen faces several charges in connection with the shooting, including one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of robbery, one count of discharging a firearm in a public place and one count of assault by mob, the release said.
The teen’s court date is pending upon his extradition from North Carolina, the release said.
