UPDATED: Police have arrested a Woodbridge teen in connection with the fatal shooting of another Woodbridge teen Wednesday night that police say occurred during a drug transaction.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Florida Avenue at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in response to the shooting.
They found a 16-year-old Woodbridge boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for Prince William County police.
The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, Perok said.
A 16-year-old suspect was identified and arrested in connection with the shooting early Thursday, Perok said.
The investigation revealed the victim made arrangements to sell marijuana to another teen in the area. During the encounter, a struggle ensued, and the victim was shot, Perok said in a news release.
Due to a 2017 law change, the identity of the victim is not being released.
The identity of the suspect is not being released because he is a juvenile.
The teen has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the incident, Perok said.
The teen is being held at the county's juvenile detention center for a pending court hearing, Perok said.
Original story: A boy under the age of 18 was shot and wounded in Woodbridge Wednesday night, and police have yet to find the shooter, according to Prince William County police.
The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Florida Avenue in Woodbridge. Officers have not yet reported the time at which the shooting occurred.
The victim, whose age has not yet been released, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The incident "appears to be isolated," police said in a social media post.
