UPDATED: The victim of a second fatal motorcycle crash in Prince William County over the Labor Day weekend has been identified as a 41-year-old Woodbridge man, according to police.
Daniel E. Pittman, of Woodbridge, died at the scene of a crash, which occurred at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, on Interstate 95 near Occoquan, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
Based on witness statements, a 2008 Suzuki GSXR750 motorcycle was traveling south on I-95 and weaving in and out traffic when it changed lanes and struck the front of a southbound 2018 BMW X5 near the 160 mile marker, Geller said in a news release.
The impact of the crash ejected Pittman from the bike. He was wearing a helmet, Geller said.
The BMW's driver, a woman also from Woodbridge, was not injured in the crash, Geller said.
The incident remains under investigation by state police officials, Geller said.
Original story: A second motorcycle crash – this time on Interstate 95 – has proven deadly in Prince William County this holiday weekend, according to state police.
Details about the crash are limited, but the Virginia State Police say it happened at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 160 mile marker in Prince William County, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
There is one confirmed fatality, Geller said.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.
The crash comes a day after two Prince William County residents were killed in an early-morning motorcycle crash in Gainesville on Saturday, Aug. 31.
