UPDATE: A 21-year-old Woodbridge man has died as result of a shooting Wednesday night outside a Georgetown Village townhome. Police are still searching for suspects and urge anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact police.
Offficers responded to the 1600 block of Georgetown Road at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, to reports of a shooting at Georgetown Village, a residential area off Richmond Highway between Va. 234 and Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge.
They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Brian Darnell Marshall II, 21, of Woodbridge, was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The second victim, a 26-year-old man who has not been identified, was shot in the hand and was also transported to the hospital but is expected to survive, Perok said in a news release.
Marshall is Prince William County's ninth homicide victim of the year. As of this time last year, the county saw five homicides and had a total of 11 during the 2021 calendar year, Perok said in an email.
According to the police investigation, the two victims and a third man were standing outside on the sidewalk when two unknown men appeared from a nearby alley. The unknown men immediately began shooting toward the three men before fleeing on foot, the release said.
Multiple vehicles were also struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.
A Fairfax County police helicopter and officers on foot searched the area but failed to find the suspects, who have been described only as "Black males wearing all dark-colored clothing," the release said.
At this time, detectives from the Prince William County Police Department's homicide unit are actively investigating to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is urged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
Original report: Shootings outside two Woodbridge neighborhoods Wednesday night have left several people injured, one seriously, and at least five apartments damaged, according to Prince William County police.
The first shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. outside a townhouse in the Georgetown Village area near Georgetown Road and Williamsburg Court in Woodbridge. An adult man suffered "serious" injuries and was transported to an area hospital. A second person sustained an injury to their hand, according to a tweet posted by Prince William County police.
The second incident took place after 9 p.m. at the Elevation One apartments on Jefferies Road in Woodbridge. No one was shot but at least five apartments were struck by gunfire, according to police radio traffic.
At least two people were suffered minor injuries due to bullet-shattered windows, police said.
No arrests have yet been announced in either incident. Expect heavy police presence in both areas.
Elevation One apartments was the site of a shooting Monday night that left a 38-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet announced an arrest in connection with that incident.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
