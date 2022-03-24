A 20-year-old Woodbridge man is being held without bond after he was arrested near Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge Thursday morning after he walked onto school property with two guns – a rifle and a shotgun – and discharged the shotgun, according to Prince William County police.
The incident unfolded at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, when school staff standing outside Rippon Middle School heard a gunshot and then observed a man armed with a gun on school property. The staff members ran back into the school and notified the school resource officer, who requested additional police units to respond to the school, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
During a search of property around the school, located at 15101 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge, the school resource officer encountered a man wearing a ski mask and carrying both weapons near the side of the school building. The man complied with the officer’s commands and was taken into custody without incident, Carr said.
Both Rippon Middle School and nearby Featherstone Elementary School were put on lockdown until the man was apprehended.
Police later learned the man was involved in an alleged domestic incident at his home on Georgia Road, near the school. At some point during the argument at his house, Carr said, the man left with both weapons and fired at least one round from the shotgun into the air on school property.
Police contacted the other residents of the home where the domestic dispute occurred and determined that the incident was verbal in nature and that no injuries were reported.
Durante Meza, 20, of Woodbridge, is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center on charges of possessing a firearm on school grounds and discharging a firearm on school grounds in connection with the incident.
