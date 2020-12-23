UPDATED: A 22-year-old Woodbridge man has died and two others are hospitalized following a triple shooting at the Tackett’s Mill shopping center in Lake Ridge Tuesday night that took place during a drug deal, according to Prince William County police.
Matthew Joseph Costanzo, 22, of Woodbridge, died at an area hospital as a result of injuries he sustained during the shooting, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were injured and remained hospitalized Wednesday morning. The woman sustained “serious” injuries but is expected to survive, Perok said.
A 19-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with murder and other felony offenses in connection with the shooting. The man was being held without bond Wednesday morning, Perok said.
Officers responded to the Tackett's Mill shopping center, located in the 12700 block of Harbor Drive in Lake Ridge, at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and initially found two victims, later identified as Costanzo and the 18-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot, Perok said.
While officers were tending to the victims, a third individual, later identified as a 19-year-old man, was located on Tackett’s Village Square, also suffering from gunshot injuries, Perok said.
Officers provided immediate first aid to that man until he and the other two victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. A short time later, Costanzo died as a result of his injuries, Perok said.
A police K-9 and Fairfax County helicopter joined a search for suspects that eventually found a man on Gorham Way who was determined to have been involved in the shooting. That man was later identified as Daquil Raheem Smith, 19, of Philadelphia, Perok said.
The investigation revealed that two vehicles arrived in the parking lot of the shopping center to conduct a narcotics transaction. One was occupied by Smith and the 19-year-old man who was located with gunshot injuries on Tackett’s Village Square.
The other vehicle was occupied by the Costanzo, the 18-year-old woman and a third man, Perok said.
During the encounter, gunshots were fired from the car occupied by Smith and the 19-year-old man, hitting Costanzo and the 18-year-old woman. The third occupant in the vehicle with Costanzo and the woman was not injured, Perok said.
Immediately after the shooting, the suspects fled on foot, and police were contacted, Perok said.
Smith, 19, of Philadelphia, was charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, in connection with the incident, Perok said.
Additional charges are pending against the 19-year-old man who remains hospitalized, Perok said.
Original story: Police are investigating a shooting near Tackett's Mill shopping center in Lake Ridge Tuesday night that sent three people to the hospital with injuries.
Police have so far released little information about the incident, except to say that it occurred in the 12700 block of Harbor Drive. That's the location of the Tackett's Mill shopping center, which includes a Safeway grocery store and other shops and restaurants. The area is near the intersection of Old Bridge Drive and Minnieville Road.
The shooting occurred sometime around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Police announced the incident in a tweet sent at 10:49 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
Politicians want to add more apartment complexes to woodbridge. How about there increase police and clean up the area first.
