The Woodbridge properties reportedly eyed by the Washington Commanders for a new $3 billion stadium complex appear to include the Horner Road commuter lot and properties slated for the county’s 14th high school – all of which are owned by Prince William County taxpayers.
On Monday, May 23, ESPN and the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the team had purchased 200 acres in Woodbridge for the new stadium. State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, clarified that the team had not purchased the land but rather has an option to buy it, according to communications he had Monday with members of the Washington Commanders’ lobbying team.
According to news reports, the team has pledged to pay more than $100 million for the 200 acres included in the site.
But some of that land appears to be owned by Prince William County, and so far, only one elected official – state Sen. Jeremy McPike – is acknowledging the possible conflicts with publicly owned facilities.
McPike, a Democrat whose 29th District includes the area possibly slated for the new stadium, said Monday night he has concerns about the site plan’s impact on the Horner Road commuter lot as well as properties owned by the school division.
“I need to see how the commuter lots and the schools are handled, or it’s a non-starter,” McPike said of the stadium site plan Monday night text message. “We can’t lose one of our most important commuter assets in Virginia.”
I’ve just received this a few minutes ago. Seems to also include land dedicated for commuters as well as a future high school site. Schools and commuters must come first! Need to know how #WashingtonCommanders are gonna resolve these. pic.twitter.com/dtDeaw6uok— Jeremy McPike (@JeremyMcPike) May 24, 2022
Renderings of the stadium site released by the team Monday and obtained by the Prince William Times and the Richmond Times-Dispatch appear to show that the stadium site for the would overlap with at least part of a 14.6-acre parcel at the end of Summit School Road that the Prince William County School Board paid $3.2 million for in June 2021, according to county land records.
The parcel is one of at least seven assembled last year for county’s 14th high school, which is planned to relieve expected overcrowding in eastern Prince William County high schools. The school board owns at least 95.3 acres in the vicinity of the stadium site. Most of the land was purchased for a total of about $13 million in 2021, according to county land records.
Most of the parcels the school board owns are closer to Minnieville Road and appear to be mostly north of the stadium complex, except for the 14.6-acre parcel directly adjacent to Summit School Road. An email to school division officials seeking comment on how a possible Commanders stadium would impact the school site was not immediately returned Monday night.
Prince William County taxpayers also own at least two other parcels in the site plan, including the nearly 24-acre Horner Road commuter lot – one of the largest commuter lots in the state.
The Horner Road lot was purchased in 2001 for $1.6 million, according to county land records.
The plan for the complex includes several other buildings and amenities, such as a resort and conference center, a new team headquarters, practice fields, an amphitheater, retail stores and bars and restaurants, according to the site plan.
But the plan – and the site – are far from a done deal. Whether the team decides to relocate to Virginia will likely depend on whether state lawmakers approve a plan to dedicate $350 million in state tax revenue toward the financing of the stadium. The money would be generated by tax revenue raised at the stadium site, according to reports about the pending legislation.
Any plan for a Commanders stadium in Woodbridge would also have to be approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, did not respond to requests for comment Monday. Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, whose district includes the stadium could not be reached for comment. Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, who also represents parts of Eastern Prince William County, said she did not know any details about the NFL team’s option to purchase the Prince William County site.
Christina Winn, Prince William County’s Economic Development director, told the Washington Post that no decision has been made on a new stadium for the team in Prince William County.
“As far as we understand, the team is exploring all of their options, including where they currently own land,” Winn told the Post in a statement.
Earlier Monday, McPike and Surovell both said they suspected the team would likely pursue other properties to keep their options open for the new stadium. The team has said it would like to relocate from its current home – Fed Ex field in Landover, Maryland – to build a more expansive stadium complex by 2027.
According to news reports, the team has not ruled out a possible site near Potomac Shores in Dumfries nor a site in Loudoun County. The team could also opt to stay at its current site. Maryland elected officials have pledged $400 million to support a redesigned stadium.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
