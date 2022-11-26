A woman suffered serious injuries Saturday morning in a two-alarm townhouse fire in the Williamstown area of Dumfries, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department officials.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 3600 block of Dalhgreen Place at about 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a report of a person trapped inside a townhouse on fire. A second alarm was requested due to the trapped victim, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors from a fire in the basement, Smolsky said in a news release.
The trapped woman was found in an upstairs bedroom. Firefighters protected the woman in-place until she could be lowered to the ground with an aerial ladder, Smolsky said.
After the rescue, the woman was transported to a regional burn center via helicopter, Smolsky said.
The fire was quickly extinguished. The fire caused "moderate" damage to the townhome and "minimal" damage to one adjoining townhouse. The Red Cross is assisting four displaced residents, all of whom are adults, Smolsky said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Smolsky said.
The incident is another reminder that working smoke detectors save lives, Smolsky said.
"Working smoke detectors provide your best means of escaping a fire in your home. Smoke detectors provide the early warning needed to escape a fire," Smolsky said. "Smoke detectors should be tested monthly, and batteries changed as recommended."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.