UPDATED: A woman shot earlier in the day at the U.S. Capitol has died, according to news reports.
The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after protests escalated inside and outside of the Capitol.
The woman's name and age has not yet been released. A video posted on social media showed a crowd inside the Capitol, a gunshot was heard and then woman, wearing a Trump banner around her neck, was lowered to the ground. She could later be seen being loaded into an ambulance with blood around her upper body, the Washington Post reported.
The U.S. Capitol was locked down after pro-Trump protesters charged the building earlier this afternoon as Congress began debating its certification of the electoral college votes.
Around 2 p.m., Capitol police sent out an alert, saying: “All buildings within the Capitol Complex, Capitol: Due to an external security threat located on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover.”
Both chambers abruptly went into recess amid the chaos.
“Lawmakers were given gas masks as police tried to control the situation inside the Capitol,” Fox 5 News reports.
Prince William County police officers were deployed to Washington, D.C., late Wednesday afternoon to assist in law-enforcement efforts amid the violent protests.
Prince William police tweeted at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, that U.S. Capitol Police requested their help as part of mutual aid.
"Exact numbers and their role are not being disclosed for tactical and safety considerations," Prince William police said in a tweet.
*NOTIFICATION: A contingent of #PWCPD officers are being deployed to assist law enforcement in Washington DC at the request of US Capitol police as part of a mutual aid agreement. Exact numbers and their role are not being disclosed for tactical and safety considerations. pic.twitter.com/XCAM1smRv0— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) January 6, 2021
Earlier, Gov. Ralph Northam authorized members of the Virginia National Guard as well as 200 Virginia State Police officers to help regain control after right-wing protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting chaos and and the fatal shooting.
Northam tweeted at 3:29 p.m., saying he was working closely with D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser and had authorized members of the Virginia National Guard and state police officers to aid in the effort to regain order.
My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021
Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers.
More from the Virginia Mercury: Northam sends Va. National Guard, state troopers to D.C. as Trump supporters attack Capitol
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
