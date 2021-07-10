UPDATED: Water main break leaves some without water in Dale City, service expected to be restored early Sunday morning

UPDATED: Virginia American Water says it will likely take about seven hours to restore water to Dale City residents impacted by a water main break that occurred Saturday evening.
Crews have been dispatched to the site of the break, located in the 4600 block of Whitaker Place in Dale City, and are still assessing the extent of the outage, according to Nicole Bradford, a community relations specialist for Virginia American Water.
The company has issued an alert on its website advising area residents of the water main break and the expected time it will take to restore water service. Residents are advised that their water may be discolored when the water is re-connected, but no boil order has been issued in connection with the water main break.
According to the alert, those who reside in the area may "experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water," the alert says.
When water service is restored, customers may experience discolored water. They are advised to run the cold water taps only, at the lowest level of the house, for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear.
According to a map on the Virginia American Water website, only about 15 townhomes are in the area are affected by the water main break. The neighborhood is near Minnieville Road and Cardinal Drive in Dale City.
For more information or to see a map of the affected area please go to Virginiaamwater.com or call 1-800-452-6863.
Water was shooting about 30 feet in the air from a grassy median in the middle of a townhome parking lot along Whitaker Place at about 8 p.m. Saturday night until crews arrived to shut off the water to the affected main.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.