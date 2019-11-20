UPDATED: Police have arrested a Washington, D.C. man in connection with a shooting at a Woodbridge sound studio that left a 32-year-old man dead.
Cinquan Louis Blakney, 43, was apprehended without incident Wednesday at an apartment in the 8000 block of Greenbelt Station Parkway in Greenbelt, Maryland, by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to Prince William County police.
Blakney, of the 2600 block of Douglass Place, S.E., was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the Nov. 18 fatal shooting. He is being held without bond in Maryland, police said in a press release.
Police found the victim, Tristan Vernon Sellers, also of Washington, suffering from a gunshot wound at 1:05 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18. A fight at DMV Studios, in the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road, preceded the shooting, police said.
Sellers was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
Thankfully, he is caught and in custody. Congratulations to the Prince William County Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force.
All I want to know is who shot him is all. What is this, the fourteenth homicide in Prince William County in 2019?
