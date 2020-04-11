UPDATED: Virginia set yet another new one-day record Saturday for newly reported COVID-19 cases, with the statewide count now topping 5,000, up 586 since Friday.
The state's new tally is now 5,077. Prince William County added 53 new cases for a total of 390. Nine new deaths were attributed to the disease for a new total of 130, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Friday, April 10.
The VDH's tally of hospitalizations due to the disease, rose to 837, up 65 since Friday. An additional 2,540 people had been tested for the coronavirus. Across the state, 37,999 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Friday, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported 34 cases in Saturday's report, up five from Friday. Manassas Park reported 10 cases, up three from Friday.
Additional deaths were reported Saturday in all five VDH planning regions across the state.
The northern region, which includes Prince William County, reported 42 deaths, up two since Friday's report.
The central region reported 47 deaths, up three from Friday. The eastern region reported 25 deaths, while the southwest region reported nine deaths, up two from Friday. The northwest region reported seven deaths, up one from Friday.
In general, experts say deaths caused by COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported.
Northern Virginia now has 2,353 cases of COVID-19, up 316 across the region since Friday, the new data show.
They include 188 in Alexandria, up 14; 349 in Arlington, up 37; 34 in the City of Manassas, up five; 10 in Manassas Park, up three; 946 in Fairfax County, up 169; 25 in Fauquier County, up two; 296 in Loudoun County, up 22; 390 in Prince William County, up 53; 47 in Spotsylvania County, up four; and 67 in Stafford County, up seven.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 1,022, or 20.1% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 117 new cases since Friday, April 10, when the age group reported 905 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 844 reported on Saturday, up 87 from Friday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 16.6% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 850 cases Saturday, up 106 from Friday. They comprise 16.7% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 765 cases as of Saturday, up 87 from Friday's report. The group comprises 15.1% of the state's cases.
There are 589 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 63 from Friday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 11.6% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 9.9% of the state's total, with 505 cases, up 41 from Friday.
There are 374 cases among those older than 80, up 45 from Friday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.4% of the state's total.
There are now 126 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 21 from Friday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds rose to 96 Saturday, up 17 from Friday. The cases comprise 1.9% of the state's total.
There are 30 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up four from Friday. The number comprises .6% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Friday, April, 10: Virginia adds 467 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, while Prince William adds 38.
Virginia reported 4,509 cases of COVID-19 Friday, an additional 467 new cases in 24 hours. Deaths attributed to the disease rose to 121, up 12.
Prince William County added 38 new cases -- two more than were added on Thursday -- for a total of 337, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9.
The VDH's tally of hospitalizations due to the disease, rose to 772, up 87 since Thursday. An additional 2,433 people had been tested for the coronavirus. Across the state, 35,459 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported 29 cases in Wednesday's report, up four from Thursday. Manassas Park reported seven cases, up two from Thursday.
Additional deaths were reported Friday in all but one of the five VDH planning regions across the state.
The northern region, which includes Prince William County, reported 40, deaths, up six since Thursday's report.
The central region reported 44 deaths, up three from Thursday. The southwest region reported seven deaths, up one from Thursday, while the northwest region reported six deaths, the same number that were reported Thursday.
In general, experts say deaths caused by COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported.
Northern Virginia now has 2,037 cases of COVID-19, up 221 across the region since Thursday, the new data show. That's about the same increase the region showed during the previous 24-hour period, when 227 new cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday.
They include 174 in Alexandria, up 25; 312 in Arlington, up 32; 29 in the City of Manassas, up four; seven in Manassas Park, up two; 777 in Fairfax County, up 87; 23 in Fauquier County, up three; 274 in Loudoun County, up 16; 337 in Prince William County, up 38; 43 in Spotsylvania County, up seven; and 60 in Stafford County, up six.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 905, or 20.1% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 97 cases since Thursday, April 9, when the age group reported 808 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 757 reported on Friday, up 65 from Thursday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 16.8% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 744 cases Friday, up 84 from Thursday. They comprise 16.5% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 678 cases as of Friday, up 83 from Thursday. The group comprises 15% of the state's cases.
There are 526 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 42 from Thursday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 11.7% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.3% of the state's total, with 464 cases, up 39 from Thursday.
There are 329 cases among those older than 80, up 41 from Thursday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.3% of the state's total.
There are now 105 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 16 from Thursday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds rose to 79 Friday, up 15 from Thursday. The cases comprise 1.8% of the state's total.
There are 26 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up one from Thursday. The number comprises .6% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Thursday, April 10: Virginia deaths tied to COVID-19 spike to 109, up 34 across the state. Prince William reports 299 cases, up 36
Virginia reported 4,042 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, an additional 397 new cases in 24 hours. Deaths attributed to the disease were up sharply across the state. A total of 109 deaths are now attributed to the disease, up 34 from Wednesday.
Prince William County added 36 new cases of COVID-19 for a new total of 299 as of Thursday, April 9, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
The VDH's tally of hospitalizations due to the disease, rose to 685, up 70 since Wednesday. An additional 2,381 people had been tested for the coronavirus. Across the state, 33,026 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Wednesday night, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported 25 cases in Wednesday's report, up five from Wednesday.
Additional deaths were reported Thursday in all four of the VDH regions across the state.
The northern region, which includes Prince William County, reported 34, deaths, up nine since Wednesday's report.
The central region also reported 41 deaths, up 18 from Wednesday. The southwest region reported six deaths, up one from Wednesday, while the northwest region also reported six deaths, up one.
In general, experts say deaths caused by COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
Northern Virginia now has 1,816 cases of COVID-19, up 227 across the region since Tuesday, the new data show.
They include 149 in Alexandria, up six; 280 in Arlington, up 26; 25 in the City of Manassas, up five; five in Manassas Park; 690 in Fairfax County, up 120; 20 in Fauquier County, up three; 258 in Loudoun County, up 20; 299 in Prince William County, up 36; 36 in Spotsylvania County, up five; and 54 in Stafford County, up six.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 808, or 20% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 78 cases since Wednesday, April 8, when the age group reported 730 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 692 reported on Wednesday, up 67 from Wednesday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.1% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 660 cases Wednesday, up 62 from Wednesday. They comprise 16.3% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 595 cases as of Thursday, up 66 from Wednesday. The group comprises 14.7% of the state's cases.
There are 484 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 40 from Wednesday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.5% of the state's total, with 425 cases, up 34 from Wednesday. There are 288 cases among those older than 80, up 38 from Wednesday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.1% of the state's total.
There are now 89 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 12 from Wednesday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 64 Thursday, up 11 from Wednesday. The cases comprise 1.6% of the state's total.
There are 25 reported cases among children age 9 and younger. The number comprises .6% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Wednesday, April 8: Virginia adds 312 new COVID-19 cases for a new total of 3,645. Prince William reports 263, up 27
Virginia reported 3,645 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, an additional 312 new cases since Tuesday. Twelve more Virginians have died from the disease across the state, for a new tally of 75.
Prince William County added 27 new cases of COVID-19 for a new total of 263 as of Wednesday, April 8, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
The VDH reported 615 hospitalizations due to the disease, up 52 since Monday. An additional 2,000 people had been tested for the coronavirus. Across the state, 30,645 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Tuesday night, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported 20 cases in Wednesday's report, which was unchanged from Tuesday.
Additional deaths were reported Tuesday in all four of the VDH regions across the state.
The northern region, which includes Prince William County, reported 23 deaths, up one since Tuesday's report. The central region also reported 23 deaths, up seven from Tuesday. The southwest region reported five deaths, up two from Tuesday, while the northwest region also reported five deaths, up 1.
In general, experts say deaths caused by COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
Northern Virginia now has 1,589 cases of COVID-19, up 129 across the region since Tuesday, the new data show.
They include 143 in Alexandria, up 17; 254 in Arlington, up 17; 20 in the City of Manassas; 570 in Fairfax County, up 38; 17 in Fauquier County; 238 in Loudoun County, up 29; 263 in Prince William County, up 27; 31 in Spotsylvania County, up two; and 48 in Stafford County.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 730, or 20% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 70 cases since Tuesday, April 7, when the age group reported 660 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 625 reported on Wednesday, up 52 from Tuesday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.1% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 598 cases Wednesday, up 55 from Tuesday. They comprise 16.4% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 529 cases as of Wedneday, up 46 from Tuesday. The group comprises 14.5% of the state's cases.
There are 444 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 32 from Tuesday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12.2% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.7% of the state's total, with 391 cases, up 30 from Tuesday. There are 250 cases among those older than 80, up 18 from Tuesday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 6.9% of the state's total.
There are now 77 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up nine from Tuesday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 53 on Wednesday, up 10 from Tuesday. The cases comprise 1.5% of the state's total.
There are 24 reported cases among children age 9 and younger. The number comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Tuesday, April 7: Virginia adds 455 COVID-19 cases, setting new 1-day record. Prince William reports 236, up 43
Virginia's confirmed cases of COVID-19 set a new 1-day record Tuesday, jumping 455 cases to a total of 3,333. Nine more people have died from the disease across the state, for a new tally of 63.
Prince William County's COVID-19 cases saw a similar spike, adding 43 cases in Tuesday's report for a new total of 236.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Monday, April 6.
At least 563 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 66 since Sunday. An additional 4,124 people had been tested for the coronavirus. Across the state, 28,645 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Monday night, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
The City of Manassas reported 20 cases in Tuesday's report, up three from Monday's report, according to the VDH.
Additional deaths were reported Tuesday in the state's northern and central regions.
The northern region, which includes Prince William County, reported 22 deaths, up four since Monday's report. The central region reported 16 deaths, up five from Monday, the report says.
In general, experts say deaths attributed to COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
Northern Virginia now has 1,460 cases of COVID-19, up 194 across the region since Monday, the new data show.
They include 126 in Alexandria, up 33; 237 in Arlington, up 34; 20 in the City of Manassas, up three; 532 in Fairfax County, up 44; 18 in Fauquier County, up seven; 209 in Loudoun County, up 21; 236 in Prince William County, up 43; 29 in Spotsylvania County, up three; and 49 in Stafford County, up six.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 660, or 19.8% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 86 cases since Monday, April 6, when the age group reported 574 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 573 reported on Tuesday, up 74 from Monday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.2% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 543 cases Tuesday, up 82 from Monday. They continue to comprise 16.3% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 483 cases as of Tuesday, up 85 from Monday. The group comprises 14.5% of the state's cases.
There are 412 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 63 from Monday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12.4% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.8% of the state's total, with 361 cases, up 34 from Monday. There are 232 cases among those older than 80, up 21 from Monday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7% of the state's total.
There are now 68 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up nine from Monday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 43 on Tuesday, up five from Monday. The cases comprise 1.3% of the state's total.
There are now 25 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up four from Monday. The number comprises .8% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Correction: This article has been updated to note that Virginia reported 63 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, April 7, not 64, as was originally reported.
Monday, April 6: Prince William adds 18 new COVID-19 cases, for new total of 193. Virginia cases rise to 2,878, up 241
Virginia reported 241 new cases of COVID-19 Monday for a total of 2,878. Prince William County added 18, for a total of 193 cases and three deaths.
The official tally of Virginia deaths blamed on COVID-19 now stands at 54, three more than were reported Sunday, April 5, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
At least 497 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 66 since Saturday, and 850 additional people had been tested. Across the state, 24,521 tests have been administered as of 5 p.m. Sunday night, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported 17 cases in Monday's report, up three from Sunday's report, according to the VDH.
It's not immediately clear whether the three additional deaths reported Monday are those that were removed from the state's official death toll on Sunday pending further investigation.
Prince William County has lost at least three residents to COVID-19, according to health department officials. The number of deaths in the state's northern planning region, which includes Prince William County, remained unchanged at 18 on Monday, April 6.
Additional deaths were reported Monday in the state's central region, which now has 11 deaths, up one from Sunday; and in the eastern region, which now has 18 deaths, up two from Sunday.
Deaths in the state's southwest and northwest regions remained unchanged Monday at three and four, respectively.
In general, experts say deaths attributed to COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
Northern Virginia now has 1,266 cases of COVID-19, up 152 across the region since Sunday, the new data show.
They include 93 in Alexandria, up 19; 203 in Arlington, up 22; 17 in the City of Manassas, up three; 488 in Fairfax County, up 62; 11 in Fauquier County, up 1; 188 in Loudoun County, up 21; 193 in Prince William County, up 18; 26 in Spotsylvania County, up two; and 43 in Stafford County, up two.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 574, or 19.9% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 62 cases since Sunday, April 5, when the age group reported 512 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 499 reported on Monday, up 46 from Sunday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.3% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 461 cases Monday, up 40 from Sunday. They continue to comprise 16% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 398 cases as of Monday, up 32 from Sunday. The group comprises 13.8% of the state's cases.
There are 349 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 23 from Sunday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12.1% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.4% of the state's total, with 327 cases, up 22 from Sunday. There are 211 cases among those older than 80, up 12 from Sunday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.3% of the state's total.
There are now 59 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up four from Sunday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 38 on Monday, up two from Sunday. The cases comprise 1.3% of the state's total.
There are now 21 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up two from Sunday. The number comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
UPDATED: Virginia COVID-19 cases rise, but at a slower rate. Deaths at 51, down 1. Prince William reports 175 cases, up 16
Virginia reported 230 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday for a total of 2,637. That's 41% fewer new cases than were reported Saturday. Also, the official tally of deaths now stands at 51, one fewer than Saturday.
Three deaths were removed from Saturday's tally of 52 because of a change in reporting procedure. Meanwhile, two additional deaths were added Saturday, for a new total of 51, a Virginia Department of Health spokesperson said Sunday.
The health department is further investigating the associations in the three deaths that were removed from the tally, the VDH spokesperson said.
In general, experts say deaths attributed to COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
The central region of the Virginia reported 10 deaths, down two from the 12 reported Saturday, while the northwest region reported four deaths, up one from Saturday.
The number of deaths reported in the state's other regions was unchanged, with 18 in the northern region, 16 in the eastern region and three in the southwest region, the data say.
Prince William County is now reporting 175 cases, up 16 from Saturday's reported total of 159. The numbers reflect the total number of cases reported as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
As of Sunday, April 5, at least 431 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 41 since Saturday, and 2,119 additional people had been tested. Across the state, 23,671 tests have been administered as of Sunday, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported no new cases in Sunday's report, holding steady at 14, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 1,114 cases, up 118 across the region since Saturday, the new data show.
They include 74 in Alexandria, up six; 181 in Arlington, up 31; 14 in the City of Manassas; 426 in Fairfax County, up 39; 10 in Fauquier County, which added no new cases; 167 in Loudoun County, up 20; 175 in Prince William County, up 16; 24 in Spotsylvania County, up six; and 41 in Stafford County, up three.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 512, or 19.4% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 46 cases since Saturday, April 4, when the age group reported 466 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 453 reported on Sunday, up 38 from Saturday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.2% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 421 cases Sunday, up 39 from Saturday. They now comprise 16% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 366 cases as of Sunday, up 31 from Saturday. The group continues to comprise 13.9% of the state's cases.
There are 326 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 33 from Saturday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12.4% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.6% of the state's total, with 305 cases, up 21 from Saturday. There are 199 cases among those older than 80, up 17 from Saturday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.5% of the state's total.
There are now 55 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up five from Saturday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 36 Sunday, up two from Saturday. The cases comprise 1.4% of the state's total.
There are now 19 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up three from Saturday. The number comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Saturday, April 4: Virginia adds 395 new COVID-19 cases, setting yet another 1-day record. Prince William reports 159, up 28
Virginia reported nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, setting yet another one-day record for a total of 2,407. The virus is now blamed for 52 deaths, up six from Friday.
The 395 new cases reported in a 24-hour period topped the previous record of 306 cases, set only one day before on Friday, April 3.
Twenty-eight of the new cases were reported in Prince William County, also setting a new one-day record for new cases. The county now has a total of 159 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia's northern region is reporting the most deaths: 18. That's followed by the eastern region, with 16 deaths; the central region with 12 deaths; and the southwest and northwest regions, with three each.
As of Saturday, April 4, at least 390 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 78 since Friday, and more than 2,500 additional people have been tested. Across the state, 21,552 tests have been administered, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas added one new case, for a new total of 14, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has nearly 1,000 cases, at 996, up 108 across the region since Friday, the new data show.
They include 68 in Alexandria, up 12; 150 in Arlington, up 15; 14 in the City of Manassas, up one; 387 in Fairfax County, up 15; 10 in Fauquier County, up one; 150 in Loudoun County, up 20; 159 in Prince William County, up 28; 18 in Spotsylvania County, up seven; and 38 in Stafford County, up nine.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 466, or 19.4% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 73 cases since Friday, April 3, when the age group reported 393 cases.
Sixty-somethings now make up the next highest numbers of cases with 415 reported on Saturday, up 68 from Saturday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.2% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 382 cases Saturday, up 60 from Friday. They now comprise 15.9% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 335 cases as of Thursday, up 59 from Friday. The group now comprises 13.9% of the state's cases.
There are 293 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 34 from Friday. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12.2% of the state's cases, the new report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.8% of the state's total, with 284 cases, up 49 from Friday. There are 182 cases among those older than 80, up 47 from Friday. Those 80 and over comprise 7.6% of the state's total.
There are now 50 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up six from Friday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 34 Saturday, up five from Friday. The cases comprise 1.4% of the state's total.
There are now 16 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up one from Friday. The number comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Friday, April 3: Virginia adds 306 COVID-19 cases, largest 1-day spike to date. Prince William reports 131, up 14
Virginia reported 306 more cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, the largest single-day spike since the pandemic began, bringing the new total to 2,012. The virus is now blamed for 46 deaths, up five from Thursday.
Prince William County added 14 cases on Friday, for a total of 131.
As of Friday, April 3, at least 312 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 66 since Thursday, and more than 1,400 additional people have been tested. Across the state, 19,005 tests have been administered, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas added one new case, for a new total of 13, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 888 cases, up 102 across the region since Thursday, the new data show.
They include 56 in Alexandria, up 23; 135 in Arlington, up seven; 13 in the City of Manassas, up one; 372 in Fairfax County, up 44; nine in Fauquier County, up one; 130 in Loudoun County, up nine; 131 in Prince William County, up 14; 11 in Spotsylvania County, up two; and 29 in Stafford County, up two.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 393, or 19.5% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 68 cases since Thursday, April 2, when the age group reported 325 cases.
Sixty-somethings now make up the next highest numbers of cases with 347 reported on Friday, up 58 from Thursday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.2% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 322 cases Friday, up 33 from Thursday. They now comprise 17.2% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 276 cases as of Thursday, up 31 from Thursday. The group now comprises 13.7% of the state's cases.
There are 259 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 31 from Thursday. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 13.7% of the state's cases, the new report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.7% of the state's total, with 235 cases, up 45 from Tuesday. There are 135 cases among those older than 80, up 27 from Thursday. Those 80 and over comprise 6.7% of the state's total.
There are now 44 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up five from Thursday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 29 on Friday, up three from Thursday. The cases comprise 1.4% of the state's total.
There are now 15 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up two from Thursday. The number comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Thursday, April 2: Virginia COVID-19 deaths rise to 41, up 7. Cases total 1,706 statewide; 117 in Prince William, up 11
COVID-19 claimed the lives of seven more Virginians in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 41. Prince William County added 11 cases, for a total of 117.
The state added 222 more COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the state's new total to 1,706, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
As of Thursday, April 2, at least 246 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 38 since Wednesday, and more than 2,200 additional people have been tested. Across the state, 17,589 tests have been administered, up 2,245 from Wednesday.
The City of Manassas added three new cases, for a new total of 12, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 786 cases, up 83 across the region since Wednesday, the new data show.
They include 33 in Alexandria, up one; 128 in Arlington, up nine; 12 in the City of Manassas, up three; 328 in Fairfax County, up 40; eight in Fauquier County, up one; 121 in Loudoun County, up 16; 117 in Prince William County, up 11; nine in Spotsylvania County, up one; and 27 in Stafford County.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 325, or 19.1% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 45 cases since Wednesday, April 1, when the age group reported 280 cases.
Age groups with the next highest numbers of cases continue to be 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds. There were 282 cases among Virginians in their 40s, up 30 from Wednesday. Among Virginians in their 60s, there were 289 cases, up 42, the new data say.
The two groups, 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds, make up 16.5% and 16.9% of the state's total cases, respectively.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 245 cases as of Thursday, up 33 from Monday. The group now comprises 14.4% of the state's cases.
There are 228 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 24 from Wednesday. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 13.4% of the state's cases, the new report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.1% of the state's total, with 190 cases, up 31 from Tuesday. There are 108 cases among those older than 80, up 12 from Wednesday. Those 80 and over comprise 6.3% of the state's total.
There are now 39 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up five from Wednesday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 26 on Thursday, up four from Wednesday. The cases comprise 1.5% of the state's total.
There are now 13 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up one from Wednesday. The number comprises .8% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Wednesday, April 1: Virginia's COVID-19 cases surge again: up 234 to 1,484. Deaths rise to 34, Prince William at 106, up 12
Virginia saw another spike in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, adding 234 cases for a new total of 1,484. Another seven Virginians have perished from the disease, bringing the state's latest death toll to 34.
Prince William County added 12 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, March 31, for a new total of 106, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, April 1, 208 people had been hospitalized due to the disease, up 43 since Tuesday, and almost 2,000 more had been tested. Across the state, 15,344 tests have been given, up 1,943 from Tuesday.
The City of Manassas added one new case, for a new total of nine, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 703 cases, up 95 across the region since Tuesday, the new data show.
They include 32 in Alexandria, up two; 119 in Arlington, up 15; nine in the City of Manassas, up one; 288 in Fairfax County, up 44; seven in Fauquier County; 105 in Loudoun County, up 18; 106 in Prince William County, up 12; eight in Spotsylvania County, up one; and 28 in Stafford County, up four.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 280, or 18.9% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 52 cases since Tuesday, March 31, when the age group reported 228 cases.
Age groups with the next highest numbers of cases are 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds. There were 252 cases among Virginians in their 40s, up 37 from Tuesday. Among Virginians in their 60s, there were 247 cases, up 31, the new data say.
The two groups, 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds, make up 17% and 16.6% of the state's total cases, respectively.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 are the fourth-highest reporting group with 212 cases as of Tuesday, up 32 from Monday. The group now comprises 14.3% of the state's cases.
There are 204 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 31 from Tuesday. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 13.7% of the state's cases, the new report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.7% of the state's total, with 159 cases, up 23 from Tuesday. There are 96 cases among those older than 80, up 21 from Tuesday. Those 80 and over comprise 6.5% of the state's total.
There are now 34 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up seven from Tuesday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 22 on Wednesday, up 5 from Tuesday. The cases comprise 1.5% of the state's total.
There are now 12 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up two from Monday. The number comprises .8% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Tuesday, March 31: Virginia sees largest COVID-19 spike to date: up 230 cases to 1,250. Prince William at 94, up 15
Virginia set a new single-day record in additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reporting 230 new cases for a statewide total of 1,250. Two more deaths are now blamed on the coronavirus pandemic for a total of 27.
Prince William added 15 new cases, for a total of 94. The county reported 79 cases on Monday.
As of Tuesday, March 31, 165 people had been hospitalized due to the disease, and 13,401 people had been tested across the state, according to the new data released by the Virginia Department of Health.
The City of Manassas added one new case, for a new total of eight, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 608 cases, up 96 across the region since Monday, the new data show.
They include 30 in Alexandria, up four; 104 in Arlington, up 18; eight in the City of Manassas, up one; 244 in Fairfax County, up 20; seven in Fauquier County, up one; 87 in Loudoun County, up 26; 94 in Prince William County, up 15; seven in Spotsylvania County, up one; and 24 in Stafford County, up four.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 228, or 18.2% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 44 cases since Monday, March 30, when the age group reported 184 cases.
Age groups with the next highest numbers of cases are 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds. There were 215 cases among Virginians in their 40s, and 216 among Virginians in their 60s, the new data say.
The two groups, 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds, make up 17.2% and 17.3% of the state's total cases, respectively.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 are now the fourth-highest reporting group with 180 cases as of Tuesday, up 35 from Monday. The group now comprises 14.4% of the state's cases.
There are 173 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, who now make up the fifth-highest reporting age group with 13.8% of the state's cases, the new report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.9% of the state's total, with 136 cases, up 25. There are 75 cases among those older than 80, comprising 6% of the state's total.
There are now 27 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up eight from Monday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds stood at 17 on Tuesday, up five from Monday. The cases comprise 1.4% of the state's total.
There are now 10 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up three from Monday. The number that comprises .8% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Monday, March 30: Virginia COVID-19 cases top 1,000. New totals: 1,020 statewide, 79 in Prince William, 25 deaths
Virginia added 130 COVID-19 cases Monday for a new total of 1,020 across the state. Prince William County reported seven new cases for a total of 79, while deaths due to the virus now stand at 25.
As of Monday, March 30, 136 people had been hospitalized due to the disease, and 12,038 people had been tested across the state, according to the new data released by the Virginia Department of Health.
The City of Manassas added two cases, for a new total of seven, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 512 cases, up 52 across the region, the new data show.
They include 26 in Alexandria, up one; 86 in Arlington, up two; seven in the City of Manassas, up two; 224 in Fairfax County, up 37; 79 in Prince William County, up seven; six in Spotsylvania County, up one; and 20 in Stafford County, up seven.
Fauquier and Loudoun County held steady with six and 61 cases, respectively, according to the VHD.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 still make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 184, or 18% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 26 cases since Sunday, March 29, when the age group reported 158 cases.
Age groups with the next highest numbers of cases are now 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds. There were 176 cases among Virginians in their 40s, and 175 among Virginians in their 60s, the new data say.
The two groups, 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds, make up 17.3% and 17.2% of the state's total cases, respectively.
There are 149 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, who still make up the fourth-highest reporting age group. They now make up 14.6% of the state's cases, the new report says.
There are 145 cases among Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39, the age group reporting the fifth-largest number of cases. They now make up 14.2% of the state's total cases, the data say.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.9% of the state's total, with 111 cases. There are 61 cases among those older than 80, comprising 6% of the state's total.
There remain 19 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, comprising the lowest percentage of confirmed cases.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds stood at 12 on Monday, or 1.2% of the state's total cases. There remain seven reported cases among children age 9 and younger, a number that comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Sunday, March 29: Virginia sets new 1-day COVID-19 record, up 151 cases. New totals: 890 statewide, 72 in Prince William
Virginia added 151 COVID-19 overnight, hitting a new one-day record. Total cases now stand at 890 across the state, while Prince William County reported 16 additional cases for a total of 72.
Deaths in the state tied to the pandemic rose to 22, up five. There have been 112 people hospitalized due to the disease, and 10,609 people had been tested across the state according to the new data.
The City of Manassas Park reported its first case of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29. The City of Manassas added one, for a total of five, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Northern Virginia now has 460 cases, up 75 across the region, the new data show.
They include 25 in Alexandria, up five; 84 in Arlington, up nine; five in the City of Manassas, up one; 187 in Fairfax County, up 31; 61 in Loudoun County, up seven; 72 in Prince William County, up 16; five in Spotsylvania County, up two; and 13 in Stafford County, up two. Fauquier County held steady with six cases.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 still make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 158, or 17.8% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added an additional 24 cases since Saturday, March 28, when the age group reported 134 cases.
Age groups with the next highest number of cases are now 60- through 69-year-olds and 40- through 49-year-olds. There were 151 cases among Virginians in their 60s, and 150 among Virginians in their 40s, the new data say.
The two groups make up 17% and 16.9% of the state's total cases, respectively.
There are 135 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, who now make up the fourth-highest reporting age group. They now make up 15.2% of the state's cases, the new report says.
There are 131 cases among Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39, the age group reporting the fifth-largest number of cases. They now make up 14.7% of the state's total cases, the data say.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.1% of the state's total, with 99 cases. There are 47 cases among those older than 80, comprising 5.3% of the state's total.
There are now 19 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, which together comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds stood at 12 on Sunday, or 1.3%, while there remain seven reported cases among children age 9 and younger, a number that comprised .8% of the state's total.
Saturday, March 28: Virginia adds 135 COVID-19 cases for 739 statewide, 56 in Prince William
Virginia's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 739 on Saturday, up 135 since Friday. It is the second-largest one-day increase in cases so far. Deaths in the state tied to the pandemic rose to 17, up three.
Prince William County added 12 cases, for a total of 56, while the City of Manassas added one, for a total of four.
Fauquier County now has six confirmed cases, up two from Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Northern Virginia now has 385 cases, the new data show.
They include 20 in Alexandria, up two; 75 in Arlington, up 12; four in the City of Manassas, up one; 156 in Fairfax County, up 32; six in Fauquier County, up two; 54 in Loudoun County, up 11; 56 in Prince William County, up 12; three in Spotsylvania County, up one. Stafford County held steady with 11 cases.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 now make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 134, or 18.1% of the state's total, the data say.
Age groups with the next highest number of cases are 20- to 29-year-olds and 40- to 49-year-olds. Each group shows 122 cases, and each comprise 16.5% of the total.
There are 116 cases among Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69, the third-highest age group. They now make up 15.7% of the state's cases, the new report says.
There are 113 cases among Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39, the fourth-largest age group. They now make up 15.3% of the state's total cases, the data say.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11% of the state's total, with 81 cases. There are 34 cases among those older than 80, comprising 4.6% of the state's total.
There are now 17 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, which together comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds stood at 10 on Saturday, or 1.4%, while there were seven reported cases among children age 9 and younger, a number that comprised .9% of the state's total.
Friday, March 27: Virginia sees largest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases up 144 to 604. Prince William cases rise to 44, up 8
Virginia's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 604 on Friday, up 144 from the previous day. It is the largest one-day increase in cases so far. Deaths in the state tied to the pandemic rose by one to 14.
Prince William County added eight cases, for a total of 44, while the City of Manassas stayed steady at three. Fauquier County has reported four cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The number of cases in Northern Virginia now top 300. They include 18 cases in Alexandria, 63 cases in Arlington, three cases in the City of Manassas, 124 cases in Fairfax County, four cases in Fauquier County, 43 cases in Loudoun County, 44 cases in Prince William County, two in Spotsylvania County and 11 in Stafford County.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases -- 17.9 % -- so far, the data say.
There are 108 COVID-19 cases among patients ages 50 to 59 and 101 cases among patients ages 60 through 69.
There are 93 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, making up 15.4% of the state's total cases.
People between the ages of 40 and 49 comprise the third-largest group, with 100 cases or 16.6% of the state's total.
There have been seven cases among children age 9 and under, who comprise 1.2% of the state's total, and nine among young people ages 10 to 19, comprising 1.5%.
There have been 25 cases involving patients older than 80, comprising 4.1% of the state's total, the data say.
In terms of gender, men make up 51.8% of the state's cases, while women comprise 46.9%. The state has no gender to report for eight of the cases.
The VDH also included information about patients' race, but it is incomplete. There is no data for 62.4% percent of cases. Of the remaining cases, whites account for 156 cases, or 25.8%, while blacks make up 41 cases, or 6.8%, the data says.
There are 18 cases in Alexandria, 63 cases in Arlington, three cases in the City of Manassas, 124 cases in Fairfax County, four cases in Fauquier County, 43 cases in Loudoun County and 44 cases in Prince William County.
The data may be found at the Virginia Department of Health website.
Thursday, March 26: Virginia's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 460 on Thursday, up 69 from the previous day, while deaths in the state tied to the pandemic rose to 13.
Prince William County added four cases, for a total of 36, while the City of Manassas added one, for a total of three. Fauquier County reported its first case, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The VDH report for Thursday, March 26, also included more detailed information about the demographics of Virginians diagnosed with COVID-19. Patients between the ages of 50 and 70 make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far, the data say.
There are 84 COVID-19 cases among patients ages 50 to 59 and 84 cases among patients ages 60 through 69. Both age groups each comprise 18.3% of the commonwealth's cases to date.
There are 73 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, making up the next largest group or 15.9% of the state's total cases.
People between the ages of 40 and 49 comprise the third-largest group, with 69 cases or 15% of the state's total.
There have been only four cases among children age 9 and under, who comprise .9% of the state's total, and seven among young people ages 10 to 19, comprising 1.5%.
There have been 22 cases involving patients older than 80, comprising 4.8% of the state's total, the data say.
In terms of gender, men make up 52.6% of the state's cases, while women comprise 45.9%. The state has no gender to report for seven of the cases.
The VDH also included information about patients' race, but it is mostly incomplete.
The state does not have that information on 60.9% of the cases confirmed thus far. Among the remaining cases, whites account for 121 cases, or 26.9%, while blacks make up 32 cases, or 7%, the data says.
The overall number of cases in Northern Virginia rose to 225 on Thursday, up 35 from Wednesday.
They include 14 cases in Alexandria, 54 cases in Arlington, three cases in the City of Manassas, one case in Fairfax City, 79 cases in Fairfax County, one case in Fauquier County, 28 cases in Loudoun County, 36 cases in Prince William County, two cases in Spotsylvania and seven cases in Stafford.
Wednesday, March 25: Virginia reports 101 new COVID-19 cases. New totals: 391 statewide, 32 in Prince William, 2 in City of Manassas
Virginia reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a new total of 391 across the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Prince William County saw its numbers jump from 23 to 32, up 9. The City of Manassas now has two confirmed cases, the VDH reports.
There were a total of 190 cases in Northern Virginia counties as of Wednesday, March 25, up 51 from Tuesday.
They included nine cases in Alexandria, 46 in Arlington County, 76 in Fairfax County, 20 in Loudoun County, two in the City of Manassas, 32 in Prince William County, three in Spotsylvania County and six in Stafford County.
Tuesday, March 24: Virginia reports 290 COVID-19 cases, up 36 from Monday. Prince William at 23, up 5
Virginia reported 36 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday for a new total of 290, while deaths in the commonwealth climbed to seven, an increase of one from Monday.
The cases reported in Prince William County rose to 23 as of Tuesday, March 24, an increase of five from Monday, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health.
A Prince William County fourth-grader and their parent have tested positive for COVID-19, according to emails sent to Prince William County students Sunday.
There were a total of 139 cases in Northern Virginia counties as of Tuesday, March 23. They included eight cases in Alexandria, 36 in Arlington County, 46 in Fairfax County, 18 in Loudoun County, 23 in Prince William County, two in Spotsylvania County and six in Stafford County.
Monday, March 23: Gov. Northam closes all schools for the year, some 'non-essential businesses' for 30 days
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday announced that all Virginia public schools would remain closed for the rest of the year and that certain "non-essential businesses" would be ordered to shutter as of midnight Tuesday.
Northam made the announcement during his 2 p.m. press conference in Richmond, which was held two hours after the Virginia Department of Health released the state's latest COVID-19 statistics. As of noon Monday, Virginia reported 254 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths due to the coronavirus, which Northam said is continuing to spread in Virginia.
Northam said that only "essential businesses," a designation that includes grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants (for carry-out or delivery orders only), construction supply stores and even ABC stores, could remain open but would be required to maintain social distancing and adhere to stricter cleaning rules.
Certain businesses considered "recreational" would be ordered closed, including bowling alleys, theaters and racetracks. Personal care outlets such as barber shops, spas and massage parlors would also be ordered closed. Non-essential stores and businesses that remain open must adhere to a 10-patron or fewer rule to remain open. The order would be in place for 30 days, Northam said.
Schools would receive guidance Tuesday from the state department of education regarding how schools should ensure they deliver instruction for the remaining weeks of the school year "and to make sure students are served equitably," Northam said.
"We do not make these decisions lightly," Northam said, regarding the closures. "But Virginia is one of the country's largest and most diverse states, and we must act. ... The point is to limit the places where people gather in groups."
While Northam's order will close public and private schools, it will allow day care centers and schools that are used as day care centers to remain open to care for children of essential workers, including health care workers, those who work in grocery stores and pharmacies and those involved in making or delivering essential supplies.
Northam said the state likely has 80,000 children under the age of 12 whose parents work in health care.
"We're calling on local communities and child care providers and public schools to rally together to provide child care for our essential personnel ... while following strict protocols to keep our children safe," Northam said.
All of Virginia's public school divisions are handing out food to students during the school closures. More information about school food distribution efforts can be obtained by texting FOOD or COMIDA to 877877, Northam said.
Northam acknowledged the financial impact of such steps but said more must be done to stop the spread of the coronavirus to keep the state's hospitals and health care providers from being overwhelmed.
"We are moving into a period of sacrifice, most of us have already begun to experience this.... there is more ahead and things are changing fast," Northam said. "Today, thousands and thousands of people are without work in our commonwealth; 40,000 people filed for unemployment last week. That number will go up."
Monday, March 23: Virginia reports 254 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths. Prince William holds steady at 18
Virginia reported 35 more cases of COVID-19 Monday for a new total of 254, while deaths in the commonwealth attributed to the virus rose to six.
The cases reported in Prince William County remained at 18, as of Monday, March 23, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health.
The additional deaths reported late Sunday night involved three women in their 80s. One lived in a long-term care facility, according to officials with the department of health's Peninsula District.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce three additional victims of COVID-19. We at VDH express our condolences to those families,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian.
“Increased public cooperation with the publicized guidelines that lessen the spread of the disease will reduce the incidence of deaths related to COVID-19," he added.
All three women died of respiratory failure linked to COVID-19. They were residents of James City County, Newport News and Williamsburg, the Peninsula Health District said.
There were a total of 124 cases in Northern Virginia counties as of Monday, March 23. They included six cases in Alexandria, 34 in Arlington County, 43 in Fairfax County, 15 in Loudoun County, 18 in Prince William County, two in Spotsylvania County and six in Stafford County.
Sunday, March 22: As state COVID-19 cases rise to 219, including 18 in PWC, Northam urges residents to 'please stay home.'
Gov. Ralph Northam stressed Sunday that the coronavirus will have long-term impacts on Virginia and its economy after state officials announced 67 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's new total to 219.
Prince William County had 18 cases as of Sunday, March 22, up four from Saturday, March 21, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
"This is not a matter of weeks, this is a matter of months," Northam said of the crisis during his 11 a.m. Sunday briefing in Richmond.
When asked by a reporter about the pandemic's affects on the state's economy, Northam said, "There's no question that this will have long-term impacts on our economy and we're doing everything we can to prepare Virginians for that."
Virginia lost a third person to COVID-19 on Saturday night.
A Fairfax County man in his 60s succumbed to respiratory failure in connection with the disease, the VDH said in a press release.
On Sunday, Northam announced new efforts to help Virginia's healthcare workers and hospitals acquire needed personal protective equipment, including gloves, gowns and face masks as well as respirators.
Northam also said he expects to make an announcement on Monday about whether mandated school closures would be extended during the ongoing health crisis.
The governor had already mandated last week that all public and private schools close for two weeks, shuttering them through Friday, March 27.
Most Northern Virginia school divisions, including Prince William County's, have already closed schools through Monday, April 13.
Northern Virginia counties account for 102 cases of COVID-19, nearly half of the state's total. As of Sunday, March 22, there were five cases in Alexandria, 26 cases in Arlington County, 31 cases in Fairfax County, 15 cases in Loudoun County, 18 cases in Prince William County, two cases in Spotsylvania County and five cases in Stafford County.
State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake said the number of confirmed cases would continue to rise as more testing is conducted across the state.
Prince William County is no longer providing detailed information about its new cases, which have ticked up steadily over the past two weeks.
"We know the virus is in our community. In Northern Virginia there are pockets of community transmission," Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District, said in an email Saturday.
Given the community transmission, Ansher stressed that residents continue to follow CDC advice for combatting the spread of the virus, including frequently washing hands and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.
It's been 15 days since Virginia reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, which involved a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico who tested positive on Saturday, March 7, after returning from an official trip to Ethiopia.
During the 11 a.m. Sunday briefing in Richmond, Peake said most of the new test results came from private labs -- an indication that more tests are being conducted across the state.
The state reported 3,337 tests for the coronavirus as of 5 p.m. Saturday. A total of 32 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, according the latest VDH report.
Officials: "Some" COVID-19 cases in Virginia nursing homes
Some of Virginia's cases of COVID-19 have been detected in nursing homes, although state officials provided no details Sunday about those patients or nursing homes where they reside, citing privacy concerns.
Peake said health department officials are analyzing the numbers and will release more information when they determine how that can be done without "incidentally identifying an individual."
Official: No inmates yet tested in Virginia's jails, prisons
Virginia has yet to have a confirmed coronavirus case in one of its more than 60 jails and prisons across the state, but it also has not conducted any tests among those who are incarcerated, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said Sunday in response to questions from reporters.
Moran was first asked whether there are any COVID-19 cases among Virginia's jailed population, to which he said: "No, as of this moment, there are no positive tests in our corrections facilities. ... We are being as transparent as possible."
When pressed by another reporter about whether any inmates had been tested, Moran said it has been difficult to amass information from all of Virginia's jails and sheriff's offices.
He then added: "I'm not aware of any [inmates] that have been tested. Some have been presented for testing but have not met the guidelines set by the Virginia Department of Health."
Moran went on to say that Virginia has taken "extraordinary steps" to free up space in its jails to allow for isolation areas in case any inmates test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks.
Moran said he has asked the state parole board to consider as soon as possible the cases of inmates older than 60 who are eligible for parole.
The state already has "geriatric release" for eligible inmates 65 and older, he noted.
Beyond that, the state has suspended inmate transfers from jails to prisons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and has encouraged local jails to use home-monitoring and other alternatives to incarceration whenever possible to "reduce the spread of the virus," Moran said.
Prince William Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth announced Friday, March 20, that such strategies are being pursued at the county's adult detention center.
Northam has been holding press briefings everyday at 11 a.m. for the last week. On Monday, March 23, the briefings will move to 2 p.m., Northam said.
On Sunday, Northam continued to stress the need for social distancing. He called for Virginians to stay home as much as possible during the ongoing pandemic.
"Do not go into crowds. Do not have gatherings," Northam said, adding: "Social distancing does not mean congregating on a local beach. This is not a holiday. This is not a vacation. Please stay home."
Saturday, March 21: Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 152, up 38 from Friday. Prince William at 14, up 2
Virginia officials Saturday morning reported 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth, an increase of 38 cases in the last 24 hours.
Prince William County's number of coronavirus cases stands at 14, up two from Friday, March 20.
The state's new total includes 80 in the following Northern Virginia localities: the City of Alexandria has five cases, Arlington County has 22 cases, Fairfax County has 22 cases, Loudoun County has 14 cases, Prince William has 14 cases, Spotsylvania County has one case and Stafford County has two cases.
During his 11 a.m. press briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials announced that COVID-19 testing protocols have been adjusted to prioritize health care workers, people who have had close contact with confirmed cases and existing “clusters” of COVID-19 around the state.
State officials noted two clusters around Richmond and one in James City County earlier this week but mentioned no new clusters as of Saturday, March 21.
A “cluster” is defined as two or more cases linked to a common source.
Friday, March 20: Prince William's COVID-19 cases rise to 12, while Virginia adds 20 for a total of 114
Virginia reported 20 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the state’s new total to 114. Prince William saw one new case, bringing the local total to 12, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
During his 11 a.m. press briefing, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam again stressed the need for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and said he is "heartened" to see many residents and businesses complying with the mandate.
But Northam also said localities have the authority to enforce the rule, which was formally issued in an emergency order on Tuesday, March 17.
"We’re hearing reports of some businesses being noncompliant. Our localities have the authority to enforce the 10-person limit at restaurants, theaters and fitness centers. I fully expect them to use it when needed," Northam said.
Every Virginia health district region is now reporting at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, including the southwest, which had not yet had a confirmed case before Friday.
Across Virginia, 25 localities are reporting at least one case. James City County, in the Peninsula area around Williamsburg, has the highest number, at 19. That’s followed by Arlington County, which reported 17 cases as of Friday.
In Northern Virginia, there were 57 reported cases as of Friday, March 20, including 17 in Arlington County, 16 in Fairfax County, 12 in Prince William County, nine in Loudoun County, two in Stafford County and one in Spotsylvania County.
More detailed information about the Prince William County cases had not yet been released as of noon on Friday, March 20. Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher has not yet responded to emailed requests for comment about the last several coronavirus cases reported in the county.
Prince William saw its numbers more than double on Thursday, rising from four to 11.
During the Friday press briefing, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said the state's capacity of coronavirus tests exceeded 1,000 as of midday Friday but is still limited due to a lack of testing supplies.
Dr. Denise Toney, director of Virginia’s Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, said the state lab does not currently have a backlog of tests waiting to be processed, but is experiencing a shortage of testing reagents.
Oliver noted that the cases across the U.S. numbered more than 13,000 on Friday. There have so far been 196 deaths across the country. Virginia had 20 people hospitalized with the virus and two deaths as of Friday, the same number of deaths the VDH reported on Tuesday, March 17.
“We do not have a medicine for COVID 19. We do not have a vaccine,” Oliver said. “The only thing we have to prevent this disease is social distancing, so we all need to do that.”
In response to a question about the role of the Virginia National Guard, Northam said he had not yet decided whether to mobilize any units.
“I would describe the National Guard as being on standby right now,” Northam said.
Northam acknowledged that the past few days have been scary and stressful for Virginians, and he said he realizes that many have already lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tens of thousands of Virginians have already applied for unemployment benefits in the past few days, said Virginia’s Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy.
Healy said the state is increasing capacity at the employment commission in hopes of speeding up the process of filing for benefits. Among other things, the commission has increased its server capacity and added a new call center, Healy said.
The state has also waived its waiting requirement to receive benefits and has suspended the rules around applying for at least three jobs a week to continue receiving unemployment checks.
Checks should be able to go out within a week or so of filing, Healy said.
Healy also stressed that anyone who thinks they might be eligible for unemployment benefits should apply, since the rules around them have been changing daily.
“We want everyone to apply. We’re going to keep that [application] data, so if the rules change, we can go back and start issuing those checks, Healy said.
Thursday, March 19: Prince William coronavirus cases more than double, while Virginia cases rise to 94
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 11 in Prince William County as of Thursday, more than doubling from four on Wednesday.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, only two cases in Prince William are travel related and one was transmitted from another case.
Eight, however, are from an unknown origin, the VDH data say.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 94 on Thursday, up 17 from Wednesday’s total of 77.
There were a total of 55 cases across Northern Virginia, including 17 in Arlington, 16 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, five in Loudoun, four in Alexandria and two in Stafford.
A total of 1,923 people have been tested for the virus with 19 people hospitalized, according to VDH.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced measures limiting gathering of more than 10 people on Monday to combat the spread of the virus.
The Northam administration is encouraging high-risk Virginians, those with underlying health conditions or who are over age 65, to self-quarantine.
Thursday, March 19: Virginia's number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 77 on Wednesday, up 10 from the day before, and the state is contending with three "outbreaks" of COVID-19, including one in James City County and two in Richmond.
Gov. Ralph Northam updated the numbers at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, during a press conference with other state officials in Richmond.
The number of cases in Prince William County remained at four, the same number reported on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Outbreaks are defined as "two or more cases that ... can be traced to a common exposure," State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said.
James City County now has 17 cases of COVID-19, Oliver said.
Four Richmond residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. They are the first positive cases in the city limits, according to a report in the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
All of the Richmond cases involve men, two in their 20s and two in their 30s, who had recently traveled outside of the state. Three were in one group, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said during a Wednesday morning press conference, according to the RTD report.
The fourth man traveled to New York and had contact with someone who tested positive. All four are in self-isolation at home. One had been hospitalized, Stoney said.
State officials are still awaiting the results of at least 65 COVID-19 tests, not including those being processed by private labs, officials said.
Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia's secretary of health and human resources, shared information regarding Virginia's supply of ventilators and other hospital equipment, which has become a nationwide concern during the coronavirus pandemic.
Carey said there are "nearly 2,000" intensive care unit beds with "respiratory support equipment" across the state, as well as 400 additional units in state reserves.
Beyond that, there are strategic national stockpiles, and health care providers are working with private providers to supplement those assets, Carey said.
Tuesday, March 17: Gov. Ralph Northam orders 10-patron limit as cases rise to 67 across Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order Tuesday that allows law enforcement to enforce a ban that prohibits more than 10 patrons in places such as restaurants, fitness centers and theaters.
Northam and State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver issued a public health emergency order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.”
All Virginians should increase social distancing, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, the state said. This follows federal guidelines announced Monday.
At a press conference earlier Tuesday Oliver announced that two people have died from the disease and 67 people are confirmed to have it, including one patient who is currently in a long-term care facility — which he said was “very concerning.”
Oliver said about 48 tests are currently pending. The first confirmed case was announced on March 7.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 is high but the individual risk is dependent upon exposure. People over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions were urged to self-quarantine due to elevated vulnerability to the disease.
Oliver said that there are currently 300 to 400 COVID-19 testing kits in the commonwealth, with more on order.
“I don’t want you to think that you are just getting a cold,” Oliver said. “This is a serious, serious pandemic and social distancing is, therefore, something we should do and take seriously, for ourselves, for our loved ones, and for our community.”
Oliver also said there are federal plans to launch automated test sites and drive-through testing centers nationwide in the areas that have been hit the hardest by the disease.
Sentara Healthcare has opened three drive-through testing centers in Hampton Roads for those who are at the highest risk for the disease.
Northam has also rolled out new measures to support workers across the state that are being affected by closures due to the coronavirus, including eliminating the wait for unemployment benefits and increased eligibility for unemployment status.
Workers may be able to qualify for unemployment if their employer slows or ceases operations due to the disease; if they have been issued a notice to self-quarantine by a medical or public health official but are not receiving sick pay or medical leave; or if they are not receiving paid medical leave while staying home to take care of sick family members.
The one-week unpaid waiting period was waived for benefits, and unemployment funds are available through the Virginia Employment Commission, Northam said.
The state ordered all 75 offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles to close, in addition to urging the Supreme Court of Virginia to close all courts until April 6 for non-emergency or non-essential court proceedings.
Online services are still available, the governor said, and 60-day extensions have been granted for expired licenses and registrations.
The State Corporation Commission also issued an order to suspend utility service disconnections for the next 60 days in order to provide relief for those financially impacted by COVID-19.
“Together we will get through this and we will be a better Virginia,” Northam said. “Every single one of us has a personal responsibility in this situation, every one of us has a role in being part of the solution.”
The Virginia Department of Health currently has a 24-hour Coronavirus information hotline that can be reached at 877-ASK-VDH3 or 877-275-8343 for questions about the disease.
