A Virginia man has been charged with felony abduction in connection with an April 5 incident that left a New York woman dead after a police-involved shooting on Interstate 95 near Quantico.
On Wednesday, April 12, the Virginia State Police announced the arrest of Michael Davis, 34, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, on one count of felony abduction in the alleged kidnapping a week earlier of Tatiana David, 34, of Ithaca, New York.
Davis is a former romantic partner of David's and the father of their 4-year-old son. Davis allegedly kidnapped David on the morning of Wednesday, April 5, her 34th birthday, according to a New York State Police press release.
David was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound outside of Davis’s vehicle following a shootout between Virginia State Police and Davis that happened at about 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.
It is not yet known whether David's death was caused by a police gunfire or shots fired by Davis during the incident. The state medical examiner is still investigating her death, according to Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
Davis was also injured during the shooting and remained at Inova Fairfax Hospital on Wednesday, April 11. While hospitalized, he is in custody of the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, Geller said.
Nine state troopers who were involved in the incident remained on administrative leave April 11, pending a police investigation into the shooting, Geller said.
The incident unfolded in Virginia at about 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 when a Virginia state trooper pulled Davis's Jeep Cherokee over on I-495 due to improper registration, according to a Virginia State Police press release.
The trooper activated his lights and sirens, and the Jeep pulled to the shoulder near Exit 167 in Fairfax County. The trooper made contact with the driver and returned to his patrol car where he identified him as the suspect wanted in connection with the New York abduction. As the trooper was walking back to the Jeep to further investigate, the Jeep pulled away at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit was initiated, the release said.
The Jeep crashed at around 10:05 p.m. in a wooded area off the side of the highway near exit 148 outside of Quantico, according to police.
Davis fired gunshots at the state police who returned gunfire. Two firearms were found at the scene, but the owner of the firearms has not yet been determined, Geller said.
Troopers and medical personnel began administrating medical aid to Davis and David after shooting stopped, according to an April 10 Virginia State Police press release.
