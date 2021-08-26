UPDATED: Virginia loses a 3rd child under 10 to COVID-19

Virginia has lost a third child age 9 or younger to COVID-19 -- this time in Northern Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday.
The child lived in Northern Virginia, or in the "Northern region" of the state, according to a VDH press release. The northern region includes the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William as well as the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax, Manassas and Manassas Park.
The VDH did not specify exactly where in the Northern Region the child lived and said no other identifying information would be released due to privacy concerns, according to a VDH press release.
The state reported the second death of a child under 10 on July 8. That child lived in Stafford County, according to the Free-Lance Star.
Virginia lost its first child under the age of 10 to the pandemic in March of this year. The first young victim was from the state’s central region, according to a press release issued at the time of the child’s death.
State officials expressed their condolences to the child's loved ones and urged parents to take precautions to try to protect their children from the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is now the dominant strain in the state. They also urged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss,” state Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said in a statement.
“Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible,” Oliver said.
Children ages 11 and under are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.
State reports 89 deaths in the last week
COVID-19 deaths have been rising in recent days in the wake of a surge of new cases that began in mid-July.
Virginia has reported 89 new COVID-19 deaths in the last seven days and is now reporting an average of 13 fatalities a day. That's nearly double the average of seven reported just one week ago, according to VDH data.
To lower the risk of spreading and catching respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the VDH offers the following guidance:
- Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for free COVID-19 vaccine. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
- All Virginians age 2 and older -- regardless of vaccination status -- should wear masks (cloth face coverings) over their nose and mouth in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings, the VDH says.
- Effective July 1, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors age 5 years and older (regardless of vaccination status) in public and private K-12 indoor school settings in Virginia, are required to wear masks as per the State Health Commissioner’s Public Health Emergency Order and CDC recommendations.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested and stay home.
- Coughs and sneezes should be covered with a tissue or a sleeve (not hands).
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
