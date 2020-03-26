Prince William County’s top prosecutor said Friday that her office is working with the defen…

Guidance for businesses

Gov. Ralph Northam included guidance on what types of business may and may not continue operating, and under what restrictions.

Recreation and entertainment businesses must close

The following recreation and entertainment businesses are considered non-essential and must close to the public beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24:

Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums and other indoor entertainment centers;

Fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities;

Beauty salons, barber shops, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons, tattoo shops, and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed that would not allow compliance with social distancing guidelines to remain six feet apart;

Racetracks and historic horse racing facilities;

Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs and all other places of indoor public amusement.

Dining and on-site alcohol establishments

All dining and congregation areas in the following establishments must close to the public beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24. These establishments may continue to offer delivery and/or takeout services. Establishments include:

Restaurants;

Dining establishments;

Food courts;

Farmers markets;

Breweries;

Microbreweries;

Distilleries;

Wineries, and

Tasting rooms.

Retail businesses

The following retail businesses are considered essential and may remain open during normal business hours: