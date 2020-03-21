UPDATED: Virginia officials Saturday morning reported 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth, an increase of 38 cases in the last 24 hours.
Prince William County's number of coronavirus cases stands at 14, up two from Friday, March 20.
The state's new total includes 80 in the following Northern Virginia localities: the City of Alexandria has five cases, Arlington County has 22 cases, Fairfax County has 22 cases, Loudoun County has 14 cases, Prince William has 14 cases, Spotsylvania County has one case and Stafford County has two cases.
During his 11 a.m. press briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials announced that COVID-19 testing protocols have been adjusted to prioritize health care workers, people who have had close contact with confirmed cases and existing “clusters” of COVID-19 around the state.
State officials noted two clusters around Richmond and one in James City County earlier this week but mentioned no new clusters as of Saturday, March 21.
A “cluster” is defined as two or more cases linked to a common source.
Friday, March 20: Prince William's COVID-19 cases rise to 12, while Virginia adds 20 for a total of 114
Virginia reported 20 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the state’s new total to 114. Prince William saw one new case, bringing the local total to 12, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
During his 11 a.m. press briefing, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam again stressed the need for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and said he is "heartened" to see many residents and businesses complying with the mandate.
But Northam also said localities have the authority to enforce the rule, which was formally issued in an emergency order on Tuesday, March 17.
"We’re hearing reports of some businesses being noncompliant. Our localities have the authority to enforce the 10-person limit at restaurants, theaters and fitness centers. I fully expect them to use it when needed," Northam said.
Every Virginia health district region is now reporting at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, including the southwest, which had not yet had a confirmed case before Friday.
Across Virginia, 25 localities are reporting at least one case. James City County, in the Peninsula area around Williamsburg, has the highest number, at 19. That’s followed by Arlington County, which reported 17 cases as of Friday.
In Northern Virginia, there were 57 reported cases as of Friday, March 20, including 17 in Arlington County, 16 in Fairfax County, 12 in Prince William County, nine in Loudoun County, two in Stafford County and one in Spotsylvania County.
More detailed information about the Prince William County cases had not yet been released as of noon on Friday, March 20. Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher has not yet responded to emailed requests for comment about the last several coronavirus cases reported in the county.
Prince William saw its numbers more than double on Thursday, rising from four to 11.
During the Friday press briefing, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said the state's capacity of coronavirus tests exceeded 1,000 as of midday Friday but is still limited due to a lack of testing supplies.
Dr. Denise Toney, director of Virginia’s Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, said the state lab does not currently have a backlog of tests waiting to be processed, but is experiencing a shortage of testing reagents.
Oliver noted that the cases across the U.S. numbered more than 13,000 on Friday. There have so far been 196 deaths across the country. Virginia had 20 people hospitalized with the virus and two deaths as of Friday, the same number of deaths the VDH reported on Tuesday, March 17.
“We do not have a medicine for COVID 19. We do not have a vaccine,” Oliver said. “The only thing we have to prevent this disease is social distancing, so we all need to do that.”
In response to a question about the role of the Virginia National Guard, Northam said he had not yet decided whether to mobilize any units.
“I would describe the National Guard as being on standby right now,” Northam said.
Northam acknowledged that the past few days have been scary and stressful for Virginians, and he said he realizes that many have already lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tens of thousands of Virginians have already applied for unemployment benefits in the past few days, said Virginia’s Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy.
Healy said the state is increasing capacity at the employment commission in hopes of speeding up the process of filing for benefits. Among other things, the commission has increased its server capacity and added a new call center, Healy said.
The state has also waived its waiting requirement to receive benefits and has suspended the rules around applying for at least three jobs a week to continue receiving unemployment checks.
Checks should be able to go out within a week or so of filing, Healy said.
Healy also stressed that anyone who thinks they might be eligible for unemployment benefits should apply, since the rules around them have been changing daily.
“We want everyone to apply. We’re going to keep that [application] data, so if the rules change, we can go back and start issuing those checks, Healy said.
Thursday, March 19: Prince William coronavirus cases more than double, while Virginia cases rise to 94
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 11 in Prince William County as of Thursday, more than doubling from four on Wednesday.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, only two cases in Prince William are travel related and one was transmitted from another case.
Eight, however, are from an unknown origin, the VDH data say.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 94 on Thursday, up 17 from Wednesday’s total of 77.
There were a total of 55 cases across Northern Virginia, including 17 in Arlington, 16 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, five in Loudoun, four in Alexandria and two in Stafford.
A total of 1,923 people have been tested for the virus with 19 people hospitalized, according to VDH.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced measures limiting gathering of more than 10 people on Monday to combat the spread of the virus.
The Northam administration is encouraging high-risk Virginians, those with underlying health conditions or who are over age 65, to self-quarantine.
Thursday, March 19: Virginia's number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 77 on Wednesday, up 10 from the day before, and the state is contending with three "outbreaks" of COVID-19, including one in James City County and two in Richmond.
Gov. Ralph Northam updated the numbers at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, during a press conference with other state officials in Richmond.
The number of cases in Prince William County remained at four, the same number reported on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Outbreaks are defined as "two or more cases that ... can be traced to a common exposure," State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said.
James City County now has 17 cases of COVID-19, Oliver said.
Four Richmond residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. They are the first positive cases in the city limits, according to a report in the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
All of the Richmond cases involve men, two in their 20s and two in their 30s, who had recently traveled outside of the state. Three were in one group, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said during a Wednesday morning press conference, according to the RTD report.
The fourth man traveled to New York and had contact with someone who tested positive. All four are in self-isolation at home. One had been hospitalized, Stoney said.
State officials are still awaiting the results of at least 65 COVID-19 tests, not including those being processed by private labs, officials said.
Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia's secretary of health and human resources, shared information regarding Virginia's supply of ventilators and other hospital equipment, which has become a nationwide concern during the coronavirus pandemic.
Carey said there are "nearly 2,000" intensive care unit beds with "respiratory support equipment" across the state, as well as 400 additional units in state reserves.
Beyond that, there are strategic national stockpiles, and health care providers are working with private providers to supplement those assets, Carey said.
Tuesday, March 17: Gov. Ralph Northam orders 10-patron limit as cases rise to 67 across Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order Tuesday that allows law enforcement to enforce a ban that prohibits more than 10 patrons in places such as restaurants, fitness centers and theaters.
Northam and State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver issued a public health emergency order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.”
All Virginians should increase social distancing, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, the state said. This follows federal guidelines announced Monday.
At a press conference earlier Tuesday Oliver announced that two people have died from the disease and 67 people are confirmed to have it, including one patient who is currently in a long-term care facility — which he said was “very concerning.”
Oliver said about 48 tests are currently pending. The first confirmed case was announced on March 7.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 is high but the individual risk is dependent upon exposure. People over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions were urged to self-quarantine due to elevated vulnerability to the disease.
Oliver said that there are currently 300 to 400 COVID-19 testing kits in the commonwealth, with more on order.
“I don’t want you to think that you are just getting a cold,” Oliver said. “This is a serious, serious pandemic and social distancing is, therefore, something we should do and take seriously, for ourselves, for our loved ones, and for our community.”
Oliver also said there are federal plans to launch automated test sites and drive-through testing centers nationwide in the areas that have been hit the hardest by the disease.
Sentara Healthcare has opened three drive-through testing centers in Hampton Roads for those who are at the highest risk for the disease.
Northam has also rolled out new measures to support workers across the state that are being affected by closures due to the coronavirus, including eliminating the wait for unemployment benefits and increased eligibility for unemployment status.
Workers may be able to qualify for unemployment if their employer slows or ceases operations due to the disease; if they have been issued a notice to self-quarantine by a medical or public health official but are not receiving sick pay or medical leave; or if they are not receiving paid medical leave while staying home to take care of sick family members.
The one-week unpaid waiting period was waived for benefits, and unemployment funds are available through the Virginia Employment Commission, Northam said.
The state ordered all 75 offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles to close, in addition to urging the Supreme Court of Virginia to close all courts until April 6 for non-emergency or non-essential court proceedings.
Online services are still available, the governor said, and 60-day extensions have been granted for expired licenses and registrations.
The State Corporation Commission also issued an order to suspend utility service disconnections for the next 60 days in order to provide relief for those financially impacted by COVID-19.
“Together we will get through this and we will be a better Virginia,” Northam said. “Every single one of us has a personal responsibility in this situation, every one of us has a role in being part of the solution.”
The Virginia Department of Health currently has a 24-hour Coronavirus information hotline that can be reached at 877-ASK-VDH3 or 877-275-8343 for questions about the disease.
Aside from the obvious, more tests will yield more cases and more cases will bring along more deaths...our biggest fear must be government overreach and having them take and not give back control of our freedoms. Cali has laid their state low and New York is close behind . Va being the weak tag along sister should be trying something similar soon. Keep our state free from overreach that doesn't go away.
It's not my place to tell you what to write but I think you should be doing your part to not heighten panic or anxiety. Saying we have doubled those sick is too inflaming, 11 sick is 11 too many but be wiser in word choice. The more tests VA gets the higher the number will grow it's only natural. But we have 2 deaths in the state...2. The US has 10s of 1000s die each year from the flu and there is no panic. So press, you calm down and you do your part to calm us down. Flame fanning is failed journalism
