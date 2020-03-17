UPDATED: Gov. Ralph Northam announced 16 new confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Virginia Tuesday, bringing the total number in the commonwealth to 67.
In response to the growing number of cases, Northam said the state is banning gatherings of 10 or more people but will stop short of enforcing the ban, for now.
“It means that all malls, restaurants and theaters must significantly reduce capacity or close,” Northam said.
State officials are recommending restaurants encourage take-out or delivery options and avoid hosting patrons within the restaurants' property.
Officials announced that Virginia currently has between 300 and 400 tests available, with more on the way.
“We will be ramping up our testing capabilities in the days and weeks ahead,” Northam said.
Additionally, Northam announced that the Department of Motor Vehicles will shut down its offices until further notice and revert to online services. Driver's licenses that expire before Monday, May 16, will be extended, the governor said.
Monday, March 16: Virginia had 51 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Monday, March 16. But the number of cases in Prince William County remained unchanged at three, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The number of cases across the commonwealth is up by six from Sunday, March 15, when the health department reported 45 cases.
The department is also reporting that 489 people in Virginia had been tested for the virus as of noon Monday.
COVID-19 is so far linked to only one death in Virginia, that of a James County man in his 70s, who passed away on Saturday, March 14, officials said.
Among Virginia counties, Fairfax and James City County have the most cases at 10 each. That's followed by Arlington County with nine cases and Loudoun County with five cases.
Among other counties surrounding Prince William, Stafford County has one case, while Fauquier County has zero cases, the health department report says.
Sunday, March 15: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Sunday announced a statewide ban on all events over 100 people and -- while stopping short of any sort of quarantine -- urged residents to avoid bars, restaurants, churches and other social gatherings and stay home as much as possible, according to news reports.
"If you are planning an event with several people, you should cancel it, period," Northam said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Northam made the remarks during a teleconference Sunday afternoon, as 45 people in the state tested positive or presumptive positive for the virus, including three in Prince William County.
The number of cases in Prince William is up one since Saturday, when the county counted two cases: a Marine who tested positive on Saturday, March 7, and was treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, and a woman in her 60s who had traveled to an area affected by the coronavirus. The woman’s test results were announced on Friday, March 13, by the Prince William Health District.
No details regarding the third Prince William patient were immediately available Sunday.
None of the patients’ names are being released to protect their privacy, health department officials say.
Statewide, the number of cases is up four people from Saturday, when the Virginia Health Department reported 41 confirmed and presumptive positive cases across the state.
Health officials from the Peninsula Health District, which covers Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County, were also on the call with Northam and announced they would be closing all public buildings in the Peninsula District through March 30, the Times Dispatch reported.
Officials announced the first coronavirus-related death in Virginia on Saturday, March 14.
A James City County man in his 70s who acquired the virus through an unknown source had passed away, officials said.
On Sunday, health department officials said they are working on containment and tracing the 284 contacts the James City County man may have had after infection, the Times Dispatch reported.
