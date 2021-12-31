UPDATED: Va., Prince William set all-time highs for new daily COVID-19 cases, county adds 1,567 in a single day

Both Virginia -- and Prince William County -- set records Friday for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began.
New cases reported across the state ballooned to 17,618 -- a 30% increase from the 13,500 new cases reported Thursday, the previous one-day record. The number is more than double the one-day tally of 8,756 reported one week ago on Christmas Eve.
In Prince William County, the number of new daily cases reported Friday surpassed the previous record set back in January 2021 for the first time. There were 1,567 new cases reported in the county on Friday, Dec. 31 – an all-time high.
And even though testing for the virus is surging – with people standing in line for hours for tests at local urgent care centers – the local percent-positivity rate shot from about 7% in early December to 27.5% as of Friday.
(The county’s all-time-high percent-positivity rate was 36.6% set back in April 2020 when testing was extremely limited.)
The numbers are even more stark when compared to one year ago. On Dec. 31, 2020, Virginia reported 5,239 new daily cases, while Prince William County reported only 272.
Friday’s 17,618 cases represent a 236% increase from New Year’s Eve 2020, while the 1,567 new cases reported locally is more than five times the daily tally recorded on Dec. 31, 2020.
The ongoing surge in cases is worse in the Washington, D.C. area than in most parts of the country, according to the Washington Post, and is being blamed on the convergence of the more contagious omicron variant and the lingering delta variant.
The Post reported Dec. 31 that epidemiologists are attributing the local spike to everything from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s decision to drop the city’s mask mandate in November to the D.C. area’s relatively high vaccination rate. While vaccines helped ward off cases of the delta variant, the shots have been less effective at stopping infections of the omnicron variant, experts say.
Still, those who are both vaccinated and boosted are experiencing much milder symptoms than the unvaccinated, who continue to make up the vast majority of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations are creeping up locally and statewide, however. On Friday, a total of 2,182 people suffering from COVID-19 symptoms were hospitalized across the state, up from 2,101 on Thursday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.
Locally, 70 new hospitalizations were reported on Friday. That’s fewer than the record 82 reported on Wednesday, Dec. 29, but the seven-day average remains near an all-time high. An average of about 48 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals each day this week – a more than 200% increase than the seven-day average of 15 reported locally on Christmas Eve.
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge added eight more COVID-19 patients to its daily census on Friday, Dec. 31. The increase means 24% of the hospital’s 180 beds are currently occupied by those needing treatment for COVID-19.
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center has the second-highest number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 of any of health care system’s 12 Virginia hospitals. Only the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg has more COVID-19 patients: 42, according to Sentara’s public COVID-19 dashboard.
VDH released age information on only 26 of the 70 new hospitalizations reported locally on Friday. Of those, three hospitalizations were added among kids age 9 and under, while kids and teens between 10 and 19 reported four.
Residents in their 20s reported the most hospitalizations on Friday at seven. (Local residents in their 20s have reported the most COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began: 12,488. A total of 188 local twenty-somethings have been hospitalized for COVID-19, while eight have died since March 2020.)
Residents in their 30s and 40s reported three hospitalizations in each age group, while there were four hospitalizations recorded among residents in their 50s and one each among residents in their 60s and 70s.
Local cases
The VDH reported age information on only 206 of the 1,567 new cases reported on Friday, or about 17%.
Of those, residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 101. Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 37 new cases, while kids ages 9 and under reported 40.
Northam: Hospitalizations and severe symptoms – not cases – are the state’s the top concern
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who is a pediatric neurologist, says the recent rise is in cases is “a reason for concern, but not a reason for panic.”
Northam said it’s important to study not only the number of cases reported each day but also the severity of symptoms and hospitalizations.
“The data are clear: Nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. This is entirely avoidable, if everyone gets their shots,” Northam said in a Dec. 29 statement. “This is really important, because people working in hospitals are exhausted—nurses, doctors, and everyone. They have worked tirelessly for months to care for people who have gotten sick.”
The VDH and the VHHA issued a joint statement Thursday saying Virginia’s hospitals are “overwhelmed” and urging people not to go to the emergency room for COVID-19 tests or only mild COVID-19 symptoms.
Late Thursday, The Virginia College of Emergency Room Physicians asked Northam to declare a state of emergency to help hospitals access state disaster funding and federal dollars to provide for more nurses, more tests and more PPE. The governor has not yet issued a public response to that plea.
As part of his Dec. 29 statement, Northam released a list of steps he said Virginians should take as COVID-19 cases spike, the first of which was to “stay away from people who have not gotten their shots.”
Northam also recommends getting booster shots, vaccinating all children who are eligible, wearing masks and social distancing.
Dec. 30: Virginia sets another record for new daily COVID-19 cases, Prince William adds 950
New daily COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia shattered records once again on Thursday, reaching a new all-time high of 13,500 new infections reported in a single day and surpassing the previous record of 12,112 cases set only one day earlier.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health tweeted late Thursday afternoon that “Virginia hospitals are becoming overwhelmed” as the state enters what it called a “fifth wave” of the pandemic.
Along with the VDH, the Virginia Healthcare and Hospitals Association, a consortium of the state’s hospitals, issued a joint statement earlier in the day, urging residents not to go to emergency rooms with either mild COVID-19 symptoms or less-than-serious illnesses or conditions.
“Hospitals across Virginia have recently experienced an influx of patients seeking emergency department care for asymptomatic or relatively mild COVID-19 infections as well as cases of the flu or other seasonal illness,” the statement said. “In many cases, a hospital emergency department is not the appropriate venue for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms to seek medical care.”
Virginia hospitals are becoming overwhelmed. The VDH urges everyone to reserve hospitals for emergencies. If you have mild coronavirus symptoms or a non-serious illness, avoid unnecessary hospital trips. Read more: https://t.co/OiEIqgqQ7p pic.twitter.com/7o1z5uYGYd— Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) December 30, 2021
Those who should come to emergency rooms for treatment include people with “severe COVID-19 symptoms,” such as “significant difficulty breathing, intense chest pain, severe weakness, or an elevated temperature that persists for days unabated,” the statement said.
Those with mild to moderate symptoms, including a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or body aches, or those seeking a COVID-19 test, should instead consult an outpatient primary care provider, the statement said.
Health officials say the omicron variant is now dominant among new infections. The variant is generally causing less severe cases of COVID-19 particularly for those who are vaccinated and have received their booster shots. But the variant is also extremely transmissible, leading to very high numbers of new infections.
“Data continues to show that the majority of patients currently hospitalized in Virginia for COVID-19 care are unvaccinated,” the joint VDH and VHHA statement said.
Local cases
In Prince William County, new cases reported on Thursday, Dec. 30, fell to 950 from 1,178 the previous day. The one-day tallies are lower than those seen locally during the winter 2021 peak. But the local, seven-day average for new daily cases now stands at 708, which is the highest since the pandemic began, according to VDH data.
The VDH reported 34 additional hospitalizations in the Prince William Health District on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s all-time daily high of 82, but still higher than usual.
There were 2,101 people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19, according to VHHA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center continued to report 32 people currently hospitalized on Thursday, up from 19 just three days ago. Patients being treated for COVID-19 occupied 19% of the Woodbridge hospital’s 183 beds, up from 12% on Monday.
There’s still no word yet on hospitalizations at either the UVA Prince William Medical Center or the hospital in Haymarket.
Local hospitalizations by age
Residents in their 20s reported the most new hospitalizations on Thursday with 10 in that age group. There were four more children under the age of 9 hospitalized for COVID-19, pushing the pandemic total to 65.
The VDH reports hospitalizations after patients are discharged. Other hospitalizations reported on Thursday included one patient age 10 to 19 and one patient in their 40s.
Local cases
Among the 950 new cases reported on Thursday for which age information was available, the highest number were reported by children age 9 and under and residents in their 20s. Both age groups reported more than 90 new cases. There were 30 new cases reported by kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19.
Local deaths
Prince William County reported no new deaths on Thursday. The local death toll due to the pandemic remains 689.
The county reported 18 additional deaths on Wednesday but most of them – 17 – were deaths that occurred over the course of 2021 among Virginia residents staying or living outside the state, according to VDH.
The recently reported deaths included those of one resident in their 20s, seven in their 40s, five in their 60s, three in their 70s and five age 80 and older.
Dec. 29: New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reach all-time highs in Virginia, Prince William
New daily COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia reached a new all-time high on Wednesday, climbing to 12,112 reported in a single day and surpassing the previous record of 9,914 cases set back during the worst of the winter surge last January.
Perhaps even more concerning, 398 new hospitalizations were recorded across the state, also a one-day record. The number is nearly double the previous record of 188 new hospitalizations reported back on Dec. 23, 2020, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
Current hospitalizations across the state now stand at 2,014, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association. The number pushed the seven-day average of hospitalizations to 1,716. That’s the highest it’s been in weeks but remains below previous peaks set in September, during the delta variant surge, and in January 2021 during the winter surge.
In Prince William County, new cases reported on Wednesday rose to 1,178 – a one-day tally second only to the peak of the winter 2020 surge, when local cases rose to a record-setting 1,356 last Jan. 17.
Local hospitalizations, however, are at an all-time daily high. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, 82 new hospitalizations were reported in the local health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center was reporting 32 people currently hospitalized on Wednesday, up from 19 just two days ago. That’s an increase of 68%. Patients being treated for COVID-19 occupied 19% of the Woodbridge hospital’s 183 beds, up from 12% on Monday.
There’s still no word yet on hospitalizations at either the UVA Prince William Medical Center or the hospital in Haymarket.
The COVID-19 surge has so far not altered the plans of the Prince William County schools, however, according to school division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.
Students and staff are expected to return to classes after the winter break on Monday, Jan. 3.
Local hospitalizations by age
Residents in their 20s and 30s reported the most hospitalizations over the last two days with 13 in each age group. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 11 hospitalizations over the last two days.
There were 10 more hospitalizations among kids and teens ages 19 and under, including four among kids ages 9 and under and six among kids ages 10 to 19, according to VDH data.
Local deaths
Prince William County added 18 deaths over the last two days, bringing the local death toll to 689.
But the majority – 17 – were deaths that occurred in states other than Virginia over the past year and were just evaluated and added to local tallies on Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to VDH.
The deaths included those of one resident in their 20s, seven in their 40s, one in their 50s, five in their 60s, three in their 70s and five age 80 and older.
Dec. 28: New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reach new heights in Prince William
New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to soar in Prince William County over the past week with 746 new infections reported on Christmas Eve alone, far surpassing the 397 cases reported on the same date in 2020 and marking the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the local health district’s community transmission rate rose to 683 infections per 100,000 residents over the last five days – a 154% increase from last week’s 268.1 infections per capita. Anything over 100 is deemed “high” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Testing within the local health district, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has also reached new heights, with residents rushing to get tested before holiday gatherings. More than 33,000 tests were reported on Dec. 23 alone. The health district’s percent-positivity rate stood at 18.4% as of Monday, Dec. 27, well above the 10% that public health experts say indicates that enough testing is being done to identify most infections.
Local hospitalizations spike
Research suggests that the omicron variant, which is suspected to now be the dominant variant in the U.S., causes milder symptoms and is resulting in fewer hospitalizations. Across Virginia, hospitalizations were up only about 14% in the past week – with the seven-day average of daily hospitalizations rising from 1,404 on Monday, Dec. 20 to 1,594 on Monday, Dec. 27.
But the number of Prince William Health District residents hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past week spiked to more than 200. That’s a 230% increase from the 60 people released from the hospital during the previous week.
It was not immediately clear Monday why local hospitalizations are so out of step with the numbers statewide. As of Monday, Dec. 27, there were 19 people hospitalized for COVID-19 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. COVID-19 patients filled about 12% of the hospital’s 183 beds, according to the hospital’s public COVID-19 dashboard.
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alice Tang confirmed Monday that the hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients in addition to those seeking treatment for conditions such as strokes and heart attacks. The result has been longer waiting times in the emergency room, Tang said in an emailed statement.
Tang advised those suffering from COVID-19 symptoms to seek advice from their primary care doctors before heading to the hospital.
“If there is someone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, it may be helpful to touch base with your primary care physician to see if a visit to the emergency room is warranted,” she said. “Additionally, the community must stay vigilant against COVID-19 by wearing masks, socially distancing and most importantly, getting vaccinated.”
UVA Prince William Medical Center did not immediately answer a request for information Monday on its COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Local hospitalizations by age
Residents in their 30s reported the most hospitalizations last week with 15. Ten more kids and teens were hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past week, including five under 9 years old and five between the ages of 10 and 19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Residents in their 20s reported six new hospitalizations, while those in their 40s reported nine, and those in their 50s, three. There were only three new hospitalizations among residents ages 60 and older, however, including two in their 60s and one age 80 or older. No age is recorded, however, for 230 Prince William Health District residents who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, so the ages of all of those who have been hospitalized locally is not clear.
Cases statewide
The rising surge in new infections locally mirrors what is happening across Virginia, which saw nearly all of its counties rise to “high” levels of community transmission of COVID-19 over the past week.
The state recorded 8,756 new cases on Dec. 24 – which was second only to the peak of more than 1,300 daily cases in mid-January 2020. New daily cases have since fallen over the past three days to 4,472 new cases on Monday, Dec. 27. Still, the seven-day average of new daily cases rose nearly 92% over the previous week, VDH data show.
Local deaths
Prince William County reported four new deaths over the past five days and is now averaging about one death a day blamed on COVID-19. All of the most recent victims were over the age of 50.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has so far lost 667 residents to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. They include 598 residents of Prince William County, 54 residents of Manassas and 15 residents of Manassas Park.
Dec. 22: COVID-19 cases surge in Prince William, with new cases doubling in the past week
COVID-19 cases are surging again across the U.S. and Prince William is no exception. The county is now officially in “surge” status, according to the Virginia Department of Health, and community transmission soared to 251.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- up nearly 60% in the past week.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported a whopping 538 new cases on Wednesday, Dec. 22, pushing the seven-day average to 268.9. That’s an increase of more than 120% in the past week.
The alarming increase – which began just after Thanksgiving – has state health officials again issuing warnings about steps Virginians must take to keep from spreading the virus over the holidays.
Residents are being urged to test themselves for the virus before gathering indoors with people from outside their households and to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands frequently -- but especially before eating.
In a statement issued Tuesday, State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said vaccines and booster shots offer protection from severe disease and death and urged those who are not yet vaccinated and boosted to do immediately.
“We may be through with COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not through with us,” Oliver said. “Unlike a year ago, however, we have tools to protect ourselves. The vaccines we have now are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death due to infection with the omicron variant, especially among those who have received their booster dose. If you’re not vaccinated or have not gotten your booster dose, now is the time to do so.”
The good news is that the surge has been accompanied by a renewed interest in COVID-19 vaccines and particularly booster shots, with large community vaccination centers across the state seeing administration rates of boosters up about 120% in the past week, according to Sean Johnson, spokesman for the Prince William Health District.
Locally, there has been a rush on booster shots in recent days at both the CVC at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge as well as at the health district’s twice-weekly mobile vaccination clinics, Johnson said.
The CVC at the old Gander Mountain store administered 1,525 doses on Tuesday, Dec. 21, which is 210% higher than its usual capacity of 725 doses. Of those, 1,233 were booster shots, while 134 were pediatric first doses, Johnson said.
“So parents are still bringing their children and the majority are coming for boosters,” he added. “They store vaccines [at the CVC] so they are able to go into their supplies [for needed shots]. They don’t want to turn anyone away. This is happening all over the commonwealth.”
Johnson said the upcoming holidays are likely driving the rush even more than dire warnings about the rising spread of the more contagious omicron variant, which the CDC says is now responsible for about 70% of new cases in the U.S.
Omicron is predicted to fuel “rapid case growth” in Virginia over the holidays and could lead to “a severe surge in February 2022 that is likely to exceed that of winter 2021,” according to the latest report by the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute, which has been tracking the course of the coronavirus in Virginia and modeling its future spread.
Still, only about 26% of adults in Prince William County have received their booster shots, even though more than 80% are “fully vaccinated,” meaning they have received two doses of the vaccine, according to VDH data.
Johnson advised local residents to “act as if they are not vaccinated and protect [themselves]” from the new variant. Everyone should wear face masks in all indoor public spaces and even inside their homes if they are with people with whom they don’t live, Johnson said.
People should also consider wearing eye glasses or other eye protection when in public to prevent catching the virus through their eyes, Johnson said.
Washing or sanitizing one’s hands frequently, and especially before eating, is another crucial mitigation strategy, Johnson said.
“People are so wanting to get back to the way things were pre-COVID, but the fact is that COVID is still with us,” Johnson said.
So far, vaccinated and boosted people who contract the omicron variant are mostly showing milder symptoms, but Johnson said people should not take the risk of getting infected if they can avoid it.
“Your symptoms might be mild, but who wants to take that chance?” Johnson said. “People are still dying. They’re still going to the hospital.”
Sixty more Prince William Health District residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past week, including four children under 9, one young person between the ages of 10 and 19, four people in their 20s, seven in their 30s, three in their 40s and seven in their 50s, according to VDH data.
The Prince William Health District also reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 this week. The most recent victims were all men. The youngest two were in their 30s, while one was in their 50s and one in their 70s.
The county’s death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 663. The victims include 379 men and 284 women; 593 were residents of Prince William County, while 54 lived in Manassas and 15 in Manassas Park.
