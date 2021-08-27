You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: Two teens were injured in shooting at Freedom High School, police say

  Updated
UPDATED: Two teens -- a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl -- were injured during a shooting in the parking lot of Freedom High School Friday night, where a football game was being played in the school's stadium, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower body, while the 14-year-old girl was "grazed on the foot" during the incident, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, police spokesman.

Both teens were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The scene was quickly contained as officers were already present at the school for security, and a "methodical search" was conducted, Perok said in a news release issued at 10:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

The shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. An initial police investigation revealed that shots were fired in the parking lot at the school following a football game ending due to rain, Perok said.

Police established a meeting point at Northern Virginia Community College-Woodbridge Campus for families to pick up their children who were attending the game, Perok said.

The area had been cleared of attendees and was stable as of 10:50 p.m., Perok said.

No shooter has been identified or located. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500. 

9:37 p.m.: Prince William County police have confirmed a shooting took place in the parking lot of Freedom High School in Woodbridge Friday night, where a football game was under way.

In a Facebook post issued at about 10 p.m., police said the shooting took place in the school parking lot and that the "scene has been contained to the immediate area." The post also said "police are searching the scene."

According to police radio traffic earlier in the eventing, at least two people had been injured in the incident. But police confirmed no injuries nor arrests in their Facebook post.

Officers began responding to Freedom High, in Woodbridge, at about 9:20 p.m. Friday in response to reports of the shooting. 

According to information exchanged by officers on police radio channels, one victim was male and one was female. The male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, while the female was being treated on the scene.

Police directing parents to pick up their children at the Northern Virginia Community College campus across the street from the school on Neabsco Mills Road.

This is a developing news story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.

