UPDATED: Two more Manassas teens have been charged in connection with a Sept. 20 incident during which a Stonewall Jackson H.S. student was attacked on the school's athletic field during school hours.
The student, whose name has not been released, was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck and kicked by four individuals who were not students but illegally entered the school’s property at 1:57 p.m. that Friday afternoon while the student was participating in an outdoor class, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
School staff immediately notified the school resource officer and called 911 for the student.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, detectives from the Prince William County Police Department's gang unit identified and arrested two suspects: 16- and 17-year-old male juveniles.
Both were charged with assault & battery, trespassing on school grounds and gang participation, Carr said in a Friday, Sept. 27 news release.
Detectives previously arrested another 17-year-old boy on Monday, Sept. 23, in connection with the incident. Police are still searching for the fourth suspect.
Responding officers located three individuals walking from the school who matched the description of the suspects given by witnesses. The officers detained the suspects, and gang unit detectives responded.
Following the investigation, one suspect was arrested, Carr said in a news release.
Detectives identified the suspect as a member of the criminal street gang, 18th Street, Carr said.
The investigation continues as detectives seek information about additional suspects believed to be involved in the incident, Carr said.
A 17-year-old Manassas teen was arrested and charged with assault & battery, trespassing on school grounds, possession of a weapon on school grounds and gang participation in connection with the incident.
Update: This story has been updated to remove both the name and the picture of the suspect arrested in this case because he is 17 years old and a juvenile, according to Prince William County police.
When police initially released the suspect's name and picture on Monday, Sept. 23, his age was misstated as 18, a legal adult, due to a clerical error, Sgt. Jonathan Perok, police spokesman, said in an email Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Correction: An initial report misstated the day the incident occurred. It happened on Friday, Sept. 20, not Thursday.
these are not children send him to jail
