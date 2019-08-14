According to officials, an officer of the Manassas City Police Department was on patrol in the residential area when they were approached by a man suffering from multiple suspected gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, police say they believe the shooting was not a random act. An investigation is ongoing, according to a police statement.
In an update Wednesday night, police said two adults and one juvenile have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
The suspects are in custody and "it is believed there is no outstanding threat to the public," the Manassas police department said in a statement.
"Due to the active status of the investigation, the identities of the suspects are not being released at this time," the statement said.
