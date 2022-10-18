UPDATED: A 24-year-old Woodbridge man has been charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths Monday of his fellow tenants inside their Dale City home – an incident Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham described Tuesday as both “senseless” and “horrific.”
“I wish I wasn’t standing here before you this morning. This is horrific,” Newsham said Tuesday during a press conference held outside the home where the shootings occurred at 5297 Mansfield Court in Dale City.
“Every adjective that you can think of to describe a tragedy could be used to describe what happened here last night,” Newsham said.
The victims were identified as Miguel Duran Flores, 44, and Kelly Victoria Sotelo, 42, and their daughter, Karrie Ayline Sotelo, 19. Also killed was Richard Julio Jesus Revollar Corralles, 36, a fellow renter in the home, Newsham said.
The deaths of three of the victims -- Flores, Kelly Sotelo and Corralles -- were determined to have been caused by gunshot wounds. The death of Karrie Sotelo, 19, has not been determined, according to information clarified after the press conference by 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Also living in the home were Flores and Sotelo’s adult son and their 13-year-old daughter, according to a family member of the home's owner, who declined to give her name. Neither were home at the time of the shootings and have not been identified by police.
David Nathaniel Maine, 24, was arrested and charged in connection with the shootings Tuesday morning. Maine was also living in the home and is being described as “an acquaintance” of the adult son who lived at the home but was not there at the time of the shootings.
“That person is fully cooperating with us,” Newsham said. “He is also very distraught about what happened in his home.”
Suspect found on foot, near the home
Police received a 911 call at 4:32 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 from a person who said shots had been fired into the home and people might be dead inside, Newsham said.
Shortly afterward, responding police officers located the four victims inside the home. Officers also found Maine walking in an area “in the vicinity” of the home, and officers took him into custody, Newsham said.
Maine is the “person of interest” police said they were questioning Monday night. Police have determined that Maine made the 911 call but that he gave “unsubstantiated” information about what happened, Newsham said.
Maine has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder and two counts of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the incident. The latter two charges reflect that police have only definitively determined that two of the victims were fatally shot, Perok said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
"We can confirm the two men were killed by gunfire, that's the two counts [of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony]," Perok wrote. " ... One of the victim's deaths was undetermined. That's the 19-year-old female. The other female victim is presumed to have been shot, and we do believe that's the case, but did not obtain a charge for her [death], just in case."
Maine was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center as of Tuesday morning and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning, Newsham said.
Newsham said investigators have recovered a weapon they believe was used in the shootings. Newsham said the gun "was discarded" inside the home, but he declined to give any details about the gun or to whom it belonged.
When asked why neighbors said they didn’t hear any gunshots, Newsham said it is possible that they would not have heard the gun being fired.
Investigators are also still working to piece together a motive and a timeline for the shootings. It’s not clear if Maine reported them directly after they occurred or sometime after, Perok said in an interview at the press conference.
Police and first responders found a door to the home ajar and walked in to find all four victims. All were pronounced dead on the scene by Prince William County Fire and Rescue personnel. The bodies were found in different areas of the home, but Perok declined to offer more specifics at the press conference.
Newsham said investigators have established “a working theory” that the 19-year-old woman was killed first, but they have not yet determined exactly what happened and when, Newsham said.
Newsham expressed his condolences to the friends and family members of the victims “on behalf of everybody here in the Prince William County Police Department.”
“We’re still trying to nail down the motive in the case, but the only word I can use to describe it is senseless. Absolutely senseless that anyone would take four lives in the way that they did,” Newsham said.
“Anybody who was out here last night knows there was a huge group of friends and family members, and they were completely distraught over the loss of these lives. I can only begin to imagine what they’re feeling today. So, this guy has been charged. My hope is that he never, ever sees the light of day.”
CLARIFICATION: This report has been updated to clarify that the cause of the death of one of the victims, the 19-year-old woman, remains under investigation and has not yet been determined to have been caused by gunshot wounds.
