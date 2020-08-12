UPDATED: City of Manassas Park officials have finished a one-way temporary road to allow Moseby Ridge residents to exit and enter their neighborhood, which was cut off hours earlier Wednesday morning by a giant sinkhole.
The temporary road was opened at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. The road was cleared, graded and covered with a gravel-type material. The city is in the process of installing a flashing light to indicate when a motorist is using the road, which is only wide enough for one vehicle at a time, said Manassas Park City Manager Laszlo Palko.
The roadway connects Moseby Court with Stonewall Road, which runs beside Stonewall Park. Residents can access Stonewall Road from Liberia Avenue.
Meanwhile, the Manassas Park City Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night to consider spending $330,000 to construct a temporary bridge around the sinkhole, Palko said.
If the council approves the project, it would likely take a few weeks to construct. But it's needed because the temporary roadway is just an emergency fix, he said.
"The temporary road is not a good solution because with heavy rainfall, that could wash away, too," Palko said.
Moseby Ridge is home to about 400 residents who live 80 townhomes and 16 condominiums. The neighborhood was completely cut off at about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, when the gaping sinkhole formed at near Moseby Court and Moseby Drive, at the entrance of their community. There's only one way in and out.
There were no injuries, but one unoccupied, parked car was swept away along the creek and had to be retrieved by heavy equipment. Other cars had to be towed away. Four to six vehicles were damaged by floodwater, officials said.
The City of Manassas Park had long known the culvert underneath Moseby Court was in need of repair. The city had been working with VDOT to replace it as well as the bridge that ran atop it. The $1.5 million project had been funded and designed. The project had been held up, ironically, by the difficulty of finding a way for Moseby Ridge residents to access the neighborhood during construction, Palko said.
Still, city officials did not believe the culvert was at an immediate risk of failing. The culvert had been the subject of a thorough engineering assessment, and the city had never been told it was in danger of imminent collapse, Palko said.
The city council will receive a full briefing on the project during its meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on the city's YouTube channel, which can be accessed here.
12:30 p.m. Wednesday: Manassas Park sinkhole tied to culvert slated for replacement
About 400 Manassas Park residents trapped by a giant sinkhole that opened at the front of their neighborhood early Wednesday could have a way out as soon as this evening via a temporary road through nearby Stonewall Park, according to City of Manassas Park officials.
The city is working to clear a temporary road from the back of the Moseby Ridge to provide a route out for residents of the neighborhood's 80 townhomes and 16 condominiums, Manassas Park City Manager Laszlo Palko said Wednesday morning.
Torrential rains in the area overnight caused a culvert beneath Moseby Court to fail at about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. A giant sinkhole opened under the roadway near Moseby Drive. The gaping hole is blocking the only way in and out of the neighborhood.
According to Palko, the failing culvert at issue was already on the city's radar and was slated to be replaced. The city had received funding for the project through a partnership with VDOT and was preparing to move forward in the coming weeks.
Still, the city had no reason to believe the culvert was in danger of imminent failure, Palko said.
"From our engineering reports, there was no imminent threat of collapse," Palko told news reporters at a morning press briefing outside the subdivision. "It was an ongoing issue that was going to get addressed this summer, but unfortunately, the timing did not work."
Palko said there had been a "thorough engineering assessment of the culvert," and added: "We just ran out of time, unfortunately."
No one was injured when the culvert gave way, opening up a large gash in the roadway. One unoccupied parked vehicle was washed downstream off to one side of the sinkhole. Crews were working to recover the car Wednesday morning. Another four to six parked vehicles were damaged by rising water, which has since receded, police said.
The City of Manassas has stationed a fire rescue crew with a paramedic on the side of the neighborhood blocked off by the sink hole, police said.
Residents still have electricity, water and sewer service, said Manassas Park Police Capt. Frank Winston.
"Currently, they are still able to live somewhat of a normal life. They just can't get out of the community themselves," Winston said.
Fixing the road itself could take as long as four to six weeks, Palko said.
Calvin O'Dell, Manassas Park's director of community development, said city officials were working with VDOT and were in the final planning stages for the culvert's replacement.
At issue, ironically, was how the residents would get in and out of the subdivision while work to replace the culvert was underway.
"This was a long-term issue that needed to be addressed, not just the culvert itself but coming up with another option for residents to get in and out," Palko said.
Palko said city officials would update residents later Wednesday as to the status of the temporary road.
In the meantime, residents who need assistance are asked to call the Manassas Park police non-emergency line at 703-361-1136.
This is a developing story.
Original story: Sink hole traps residents in their Manassas Park neighborhood, area under flood warning
Torrential rains in the area early Wednesday morning resulted in a large sinkhole in the Mosby Ridge neighborhood in Manassas Park that has residents blocked in their neighborhood this morning, according to Manassas Park police.
About 400 people live in the area. Moseby Court has been comprised and collapsed. Moseby Drive is the only way in and out of the neighborhood.
Public works representatives are on the scene assessing the situation, according to a Manassas Park police.
The roadway is one of at least four that have been closed due to flooding and heavy rains overnight. Areas of Manassas and northwestern Prince William County remain under a flood warning this morning until 11:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
According to news reports, an officer on patrol in the Mosby Ridge area just after 4 a.m. noticed a downed tree and flooding on the roadway. The officer then realized that the downed tree was caused by flooding, and the road had been compromised.
Police said a nearby creek washed the roadway out, according to WUSA9, which had a crew on the scene early Wednesday morning.
Some residents’ cars parked along Mosby Drive had to be towed out of the area. One vehicle was washed downstream due to heavy floods; no one was in the vehicle, the news report said.
Other closures
At 7:19 a.m., flash flooding was reported on Lee Highway near Sudley Road near the Manassas National Battlefield.
“Several vehicles were trapped in swift moving, rising water,” according to the National Weather Service.
It’s not immediately clear if there were any injuries.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, flooding had also closed roads at Groveton Road and Lee Highway, also near the Manassas National Battlefield, and at Rolling Road and Glen Court in the Stonewall Acres subdivision off Sudley Road, according to Prince William County emergency management officials.
Flash flooding will affect areas along Youngs Branch near the Manassas National Battlefield, the weather service warning says.
Officials are warning motorists not to drive through high water. “Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the warning states.
This is a developing news story.
