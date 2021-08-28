UPDATED: Teen victims of Freedom H.S. shooting were students at Colgan High; Police offer $5,000 reward

UPDATED: The two teens injured Friday in a shooting at Freedom High School were students at nearby Colgan High School, the Prince William County school division confirmed Saturday morning.
Police have yet to make an arrest in the incident and announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. And in a letter to parents, the principals of both Colgan and Freedom high schools said the school division would be reviewing safety protocols both for the school day and extracurricular activities in response to the shooting.
The two teens injured in the incident -- a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl -- were shot in the Freedom High School parking lot at about 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, as crowds were leaving a football game that ended early because of rain storms.
The boy was shot in the lower body, and the girl was grazed in the foot by a bullet. Both injuries have been described as non-life-threatening, according to police.
Police announced the reward for information leading to an arrest at 10:50 a.m. Saturday morning.
Offers of such rewards are not common, but the police department decided one is warranted in this incident because of its location and the anxiety caused to the community, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, police spokesman.
"This incident occurred at a school, and prompted much fear and anxiety in our community. It's critical we identify this individual as soon as possible and hold them accountable for their actions to calm concerns, Perok said in a Saturday email.
Police were already on scene at Freedom High School, located on Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge, due to the football game and were able to quickly contain the scene in the wake of the shooting, Perok said in a Friday night news release.
Police conducted a "methodical search" of the school grounds but have so far been unable to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information to share about the shooting or possible suspects is urged to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or leave an online tip at: http://pwcva.gov/policetip.
Friday, Aug. 27: UPDATED: Two teens were injured in shooting at Freedom High School, police say
Two teens -- a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl -- were injured during a shooting in the parking lot of Freedom High School Friday night, where a football game was being played in the school's stadium, according to police.
The 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower body, while the 14-year-old girl was "grazed on the foot" during the incident, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, police spokesman.
Both teens were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The scene was quickly contained as officers were already present at the school for security, and a "methodical search" was conducted, Perok said in a news release issued at 10:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
The shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. An initial police investigation revealed that shots were fired in the parking lot at the school following a football game ending due to rain, Perok said.
Police established a meeting point at Northern Virginia Community College-Woodbridge Campus for families to pick up their children who were attending the game, Perok said.
The area had been cleared of attendees and was stable as of 10:50 p.m., Perok said.
No shooter has been identified or located. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
9:37 p.m.: Prince William County police have confirmed a shooting took place in the parking lot of Freedom High School in Woodbridge Friday night, where a football game was under way.
In a Facebook post issued at about 10 p.m., police said the shooting took place in the school parking lot and that the "scene has been contained to the immediate area." The post also said "police are searching the scene."
According to police radio traffic earlier in the eventing, at least two people had been injured in the incident. But police confirmed no injuries nor arrests in their Facebook post.
Officers began responding to Freedom High, in Woodbridge, at about 9:20 p.m. Friday in response to reports of the shooting.
According to information exchanged by officers on police radio channels, one victim was male and one was female. The male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, while the female was being treated on the scene.
Police directing parents to pick up their children at the Northern Virginia Community College campus across the street from the school on Neabsco Mills Road.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.