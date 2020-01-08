UPDATED: Ahmeri Renee Robinson and Njemila Johnson, both 17, who were reported missing from the Youth for Tomorrow facility in Bristow Dec. 30 have been located and are safe, according to Prince William County police.
Original post: The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two teens who left the Youth For Tomorrow facility in Bristow Saturday.
Police said Ahmeri Renee Robinson, aka “Rocky,” and Njemila Johnson, aka “Mimi,” both 17, left the Youth For Tomorrow facility in the Bristow area of Prince William County about 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
“Indications at the time of the initial report suggest Ameri and Njemila may be together and attempting to return to California,” police said in a news release.
“Both are believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies them as endangered,” the police news release said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department.
Are they from this country? Why do people endangered or otherwise keep going missing from this facility?
This facility is for troubled teens, those who have had past run ins with law enforcement, the organization is a way for these teens to change their lives. However not everyone can be saved, and some like these teens try to escape to head home.
