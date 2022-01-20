 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATED: Teen charged with murder in Manassas shooting after turning himself in to police

  • Updated
  • 3
Maquan Omari McCray

Police are searching for Maquan Omari McCray, 18, in connection with a fatal shooting Jan. 17 that claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman.

 submitted

UPDATED: The teen wanted in connection with the fatal shooting in Manassas Monday that took the life of a 37-year-old woman has turned himself in to police.

Marquan Omari McCray, 18, formerly of Bristow, had been wanted for arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of Mary Anne Smoot, 37, since Tuesday, Jan. 18. McCray turned himself in at the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center on Thursday, Jan. 20, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman. 

McCray, who police now say has no fixed address, has been charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting, Perok said in a news release.

McCray is being held without bond ahead of an April 5 court date.

scene of fatal shooting in Manassas

Prince William County police investigate a fatal shooting in the Raven Crest apartments in Manassas Monday, Jan. 17.

Smoot and a family member went to the Raven Crest apartment complex, located in the 8100 block of Cobden Court in Manassas, on the morning of Monday, Jan. 17, to meet with McCray. The family member accompanying Smoot had had a previous relationship with McCray, Perok said in a previous news release.

Smoot and McCray got into a verbal altercation that escalated before the shooting occurred. McCray is alleged to have shot Smoot “multiple times” before fleeing on foot. No other injuries were reported, Perok said.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex at 10:22 a.m. that morning. Smoot was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said.

Police conducted “an extensive search of the area” after the shooting that involved both police K-9s and a Fairfax County police helicopter, Perok said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Hawkeye10
Hawkeye10

Good news that he's been charged.

Report Add Reply
AG1991
AG1991

Does no fixed address mean she was homeless, or that the newspaper doesn't know?

Report Add Reply
Hawkeye10
Hawkeye10

My heart goes out to the family members and those who has to witness this act of violence.

Unfortunately there were no other witnesses in the apartment complex besides those directly involved, so hopefully they find this guy within the next 24-48 hours.

[unsure]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters