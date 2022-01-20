UPDATED: Teen charged with murder in Manassas shooting after turning himself in to police

UPDATED: The teen wanted in connection with the fatal shooting in Manassas Monday that took the life of a 37-year-old woman has turned himself in to police.
Marquan Omari McCray, 18, formerly of Bristow, had been wanted for arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of Mary Anne Smoot, 37, since Tuesday, Jan. 18. McCray turned himself in at the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center on Thursday, Jan. 20, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
McCray, who police now say has no fixed address, has been charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting, Perok said in a news release.
McCray is being held without bond ahead of an April 5 court date.
Smoot and a family member went to the Raven Crest apartment complex, located in the 8100 block of Cobden Court in Manassas, on the morning of Monday, Jan. 17, to meet with McCray. The family member accompanying Smoot had had a previous relationship with McCray, Perok said in a previous news release.
Smoot and McCray got into a verbal altercation that escalated before the shooting occurred. McCray is alleged to have shot Smoot “multiple times” before fleeing on foot. No other injuries were reported, Perok said.
Officers arrived at the apartment complex at 10:22 a.m. that morning. Smoot was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said.
Police conducted “an extensive search of the area” after the shooting that involved both police K-9s and a Fairfax County police helicopter, Perok said.
(3) comments
Good news that he's been charged.
Does no fixed address mean she was homeless, or that the newspaper doesn't know?
My heart goes out to the family members and those who has to witness this act of violence.
Unfortunately there were no other witnesses in the apartment complex besides those directly involved, so hopefully they find this guy within the next 24-48 hours.
[unsure]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.