A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the July 20 shooting in Georgetown Village that claimed the life of 21-year-old Woodbridge man and left another man injured, Prince William County police announced Monday.
The teen is one of two suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Brian Darnell Marshall II, 21, of Woodbridge. Marshall was gunned down by two armed assailants at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in the 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
The teen, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was served at the Juvenile Detention Center where he was being held on unrelated charges, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
He has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with Darnell’s death, Perok said in a Sept. 12 news release.
Police are still working to identify the second suspect.
The Prince William County Police Department continues to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the second suspect and anyone else involved in the murder, the release said.
Police released video of the shootings obtained by a surveillance camera that showed two young men walking along the grassy area in the rear of two rows of townhomes. Both are dressed in jeans and long-sleeve sweatshirts, hoods pulled up over their heads.
One is carrying some kind of rifle, the other a handgun. The sun is shining brightly. Upon reaching the end of the row, they turn toward the sidewalk, raise their weapons and unleash a torrent of loud gunfire.
Marshall, a second man and several vehicles were struck by gunfire during the incident. Marshall died as a result of his injuries, becoming Prince William County's ninth homicide victim of the year, according to an earlier news release.
The second man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the earlier release said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip
