screenshot of shooters in police video of July 20 Georgetown Village shooting

A screenshot taken from a video Prince William County police released Tuesday, Aug. 2 of two gunmen involved in a July 20 fatal shooting at Georgetown Village in Woodbridge. A 21-year-old man was killed in the incident.

 Courtesy

Police are seeking assistance regarding the suspects involved in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man that occurred on July 20, 2022, around 6:30 p.m., on Georgetown Road. A $5,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703.792.7000 or online at pwcva.gov/policetip.
