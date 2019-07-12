UPDATED: A 17-year-old boy was charged Thursday in connection with the July 10 shooting death of a Manassas teen of the same age, according to City of Manassas police.
On July 11, the 17-year-old boy, a resident of Washington, D.C., was taken into custody in connection with the July 10 shooting death of a 17-year-old City of Manassas boy, said Officer Sarah Maroney, spokeswoman for the City of Manassas Police Department.
The teen was charged with involuntary manslaughter, Maroney said in a press release.
Neither of the boys’ names is being released by authorities because they are juveniles. It’s not clear if the teen who was charged in connection with the shooting remains in police custody. No other details about the incident were released.
The shooting was reported to police at 5:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 10. It occurred in the 8600 block of Diane Court, according to an earlier press release.
Upon arrival, police officers located the victim, who was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the earlier news release said.
Original story: Police are investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Manassas boy Wednesday.
But authorities say the incident is "isolated" and does not appear to be the result of foul play, according to Officer Sarah Maroney, spokeswoman for the City of Manassas police.
Police were called to a home in the 8600 block of Diane Court at 5:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, to investigate the shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the 17-year-old victim, who was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Maroney said in a news release.
“At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and that no foul play was involved,” Maroney said. “There is no threat to the community at this time. The investigation is on-going and more information will be released as the investigation develops.”
(1) comment
Rest in peace young man. Those young boys were friends. Sad story all around. Rest easy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.