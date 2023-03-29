UPDATED: A local man wanted in connection with a rape reported to have occurred during a party in Woodbridge has turned himself in to police.
On Monday, March 27, the suspect, identified as Alphonso Page, 33, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with rape in connection with the incident, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Page was charged in connection with a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Potomac Vista Apartments, located in the 14100 block of Cove Landing Drive in Woodbridge, on Saturday, March 18, Carr said in a news release.
Page was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center as of Tuesday, March 28.
Original post: Prince William County police are searching for a local man in connection with a sexual assault that is alleged to have occurred over the weekend during a party at a Woodbridge apartment complex.
A 25-year-old woman who attended the party, located at Potomac Vista Apartments in eastern Woodbridge, told police she fell asleep and woke up to an unknown man sexually assaulting her. The suspect left the scene, and the victim called the police, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Police investigations were able to identify the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest on Thursday, March 23, but attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful so far, Perok said in a news release.
The suspect has been identified as Alphonso Page, 33, who has no fixed address but is known to frequent Arlington, Alexandria, Prince George’s County, Maryland, and the southeast area of Washington D.C., the release said.
Page is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 255 pounds.
Prince William County police are asking for anyone with information about this case to call them at 703-792-6500 or contact their local police department.
