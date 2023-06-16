UPDATED: Police have made an arrest in a June 13 armed robbery at the Rivergate apartment complex in Woodbridge involving a man armed with a hammer and a gun who stole the victim's Jack Russell Terrier, according to police.
Victor Manuel Gonzalez Cisneros, 26, was arrested by Capitol Police in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, June 14, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The dog Cisneros allegedly stole during the incident has been recovered and is fine, Carr said.
Cisneros will remain in custody in D.C. until extradited to Prince William County, Carr said.
Cisneros was arrested on nine charges, including larceny of an animal, robbery, abduction and domestic assault and battery. His court date is still pending, Carr said in a news release.
Police responded to the Rivergate Apartments in Woodbridge around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 after an assault with weapons was reported.
According to a police investigation, the suspect went to the apartment complex to confront another man over his relationship with a female acquaintance. He located the other man’s vehicle, which was being driven by a different person, and struck it with his own vehicle.
The man then got into a verbal altercation with the driver, struck the vehicle with a hammer and then brandished a firearm and demanded to be taken to the apartment where the other man lived, Carr said in an earlier news release.
When the man entered the apartment, he forced the woman into another room and struck her, damaging property in the room with his hammer. When the woman attempted to call for help, the man took her phone and her Jack Russell Terrier dog and fled the apartment, Carr said in an earlier news release.
