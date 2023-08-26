Prince William County police announced the arrest Saturday evening of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened Friday night in a parking lot outside a Dunkin Donuts in Manassas.
Bobby Damon Gross, 24, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Manassas area without incident. He was charged with second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony in connection with the death Friday night of Todd Ehardt, 25, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Gross was being held Saturday a the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center Saturday, Dickinson said in a news release.
Police responded at 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, to the Dunkin Donuts at 7421 Sudley Road in Manassas, near the intersections of Coverstone Drive and Williamson Boulevard.They arrived to find Ehardt suffering from a stab wound in the chest, Dickinson said in a Saturday morning news release.
The police investigation revealed that Ehardt and an acquaintance, identified as Gross, were involved in an altercation in a parking lot during which the stabbing occurred. Gross fled the scene before police arrived, the release said.
Ehardt was transported to an area hospital where he died, the release said.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Gross and announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Gross's arrest was announced at 6:13 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is urged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip
The fatal stabbing is the 16th criminal homicide to have occurred in Prince William County since Jan. 1.
