UPDATE: Bull Run Middle School students are returning to school this morning after a police search turned up no evidence of a suspicious device, according to police.
Officers were called to the Gainesville school Friday morning after a teacher found a note containing a bomb threat on one of the doors at the school, according to Prince William County police.
The school's 1,100 students were bused to Battlefield High School while police searched both the outside of the school and its interior with help from a K9 unit. Nothing was found, and students have begun returning to the building, Prince William County police said in their final update about the incident.
Police will continue presence at the school as a precaution. The investigation into the note that was left continues, police said.
FINAL: Ref bomb threat reported at Bull Run MS; NO EVIDENCE OF A BOMB LOCATED. Students & staff are returning to the school where school operations will resume. Police will continue presence at the school as a precaution. The investigation into the note that was left continues. https://t.co/uQSAQSv2up— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) April 8, 2022
Original report: Prince William County police are continuing to search Bull Run Middle School in Gainesville this morning after a teacher located a note containing a bomb threat posted on a door at the school earlier this morning.
No devices were found outside the school, and no injuries have been reported. But officers are continuing to search inside the building, located at 6308 Catharpin Road, according to the latest police update.
FINAL: Ref bomb threat reported at Bull Run MS; NO EVIDENCE OF A BOMB LOCATED. Students & staff are returning to the school where school operations will resume. Police will continue presence at the school as a precaution. The investigation into the note that was left continues. https://t.co/uQSAQSv2up— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) April 8, 2022
All of Bull Run Middle's 1,100 students were transported by bus to Battlefield High School earlier this morning as a result of the bomb threat, police said.
The area near the school will remain closed as the investigation continues. Police say area residents can expect a heavy police presence around the school as the search continues.
A police K-9 unit is responding to assist in the search. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.