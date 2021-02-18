UPDATED: As of 4 p.m., state police were still busy responding to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles amid the ongoing winter storm, with a total of 385 crashes reported as of the late Thursday, including 85 in Northern Virginia.
Temperatures are expected to drop and more freezing rain and more freezing rain and snow are in the forecast for tonight through Friday morning. Thus, state police is still discouraging Virginians from traveling as wet roads will refreeze and become very slick, Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said Thursday afternoon.
Dominion was reporting about 44 customers out in Stafford County earlier today, but power has since been restored to those customers, according to the Dominion Energy website.
VDOT is reporting icy patches and snow on parts of Va. 234, Va. 123, U.S. 29, U.S. 1, Va. 28, U.S. 15, Prince William Parkway, Smoketown Road and Sudley Manor Road as well as many secondary roads, according to the 10 a.m. update on its online road conditions table.
1 of 54 reasons right now NOT to be driving in #Virginia during this storm. Fortunately, no one was injured in this crash along I-95 in #PrinceWilliam County. Plz #stayhome for now. It’s not worth the risk to your vehicle or your life. @VaDOTNOVA pic.twitter.com/ITu1FYX2uN— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 18, 2021
Prince William County and Manassas remain under a winter weather advisory, downgraded from a winter storm warning, until 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
Ice accumulations of around one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch are forecast in the area. Accumulations are expected to be higher in western Prince William County and lower near Interstate 95.
The state police is urging residents to stay off the roads if possible and to plan on slippery conditions if they must head out.
Motorists should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency, according to the National Weather Service.
Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
