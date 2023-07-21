Prince William County announced the arrest Friday evening of a Stafford teen in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday at a Woodbridge apartment complex that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old Stafford man.
The teen was taken into custody by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office shortly after his name was released by the Prince William County Police Department Friday afternoon.
Although the suspect is a juvenile, police released the 16-year-old's name for the purpose of apprehending him. Police received a court order from the Prince William County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to do so, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Police are still asking the public for information about the shooting and to determine if anyone else was involved, Perok said in a news release.
The victim, Jayson Lewis, 18, of Stafford, died Tuesday, July 18, after he was brought to an area hospital with gunshot wounds by an acquaintance, according to an earlier police news release.
The police investigation determined the shooting took place in the Riverside Station apartment complex in Woodbridge, located in the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane. The complex is off Rippon Boulevard near Veterans Park.
Officers were called to the shooting at about 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, July 18. When they arrived, however, they could not locate the victim nor a crime scene. They later learned the victim had been taken to an area hospital and was subsequently flown to a trauma center, where he died from his injuries later Tuesday morning, Perok said.
The teen was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle. He remained in custody Friday evening pending an upcoming court date, the release said.
Detectives request that anyone with information about the incident contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.