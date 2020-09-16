UPDATED: A Stafford man wanted in connection with a shooting in Woodbridge over the weekend turned himself into police Wednesday and was arrested without incident, according to Prince William County police.
Daniel Amankwah Gyasi, 30, of Stafford, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in connection with an altercation and shooting that occurred at 1:58 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, in the 2800 block of Bowes Lane in Woodbridge.
During the encounter, a man brandished a firearm and shot the victim, identified as a 48-year-old man, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
The shooter fled the area prior to police arriving. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Carr said in a news release.
Gyasi was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His status at the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center was not immediately available Thursday morning. Gyasi is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Original story: Two Woodbridge men were shot Saturday in two separate incidents. One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, suffered serious injuries, according to Prince William County police.
Police have yet to make arrests in either incident. Officers have identified a suspect in the first incident and are looking for a 30-year-old Stafford man in connection with shooting, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
The first shooting was reported to police at 1:58 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. Police arrived at a residence in the 2800 block of Bowes Lane in Woodbridge to find a 48-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, Carr said in a news release.
The investigation revealed the suspect arrived at the home of an acquaintance where a verbal altercation ensued. During the encounter, the man shot the victim before fleeing, Carr said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A police K-9 and Fairfax County helicopter searched for the suspect, who was not
located.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Daniel Amankwah Gyasi, 30, of Stafford. Gyasi is described as a black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms, the release said.
Gyasi is wanted in connection with the shooting on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said.
The second shooting was reported to police at 2:54 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Officers responded to a residence in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place in Woodbridge, where they found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries.
Officers rendered aid to the victim before he was flown to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation occurred earlier in the day between two groups, one of which included the victim. The groups dispersed and separated, but a short time later an occupant in a dark-colored vehicle drove by the residence and fired toward the victim, striking him in the lower body, the release said.
The vehicle then fled the area before police arrived. While canvassing, officers located two unoccupied vehicles with damage from projectiles.
The incident does not appear to be random. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues, the release said.
