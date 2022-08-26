A 35-year-old Stafford man was charged with reckless driving Friday in connection with a July 21 crash near Montclair that killed a 76-year-old Montclair resident and left his 73-year-old passenger with life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21. The Montclair resident who was killed, identified as Marvin Hubert Floom, 76, was in the process of turning left from Country Club Drive onto Dumfries Road when he was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling north on Dumfries Road and ran a red light, according to Prince William County police.
The force of the crash forced Floom's vehicle, a 2018 Lexus E300H, into the southbound lanes of Dumfries Road. Floom was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His passenger was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a July 21 news release.
The driver of the F150 pickup truck, identified as Jesse Rean Bacha, 35, of Widewater Road in Stafford, was charged with reckless driving Friday, Aug. 26 and released on a court summons, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Bacha was not injured in the crash. Police continue to ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police. The investigation continues, Carr said.
