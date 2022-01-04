UPDATED: Southbound I-95 traffic diverted at Va. 234, county to open 3 warming centers

UPDATED: All drivers heading southbound on Interstate 95 through Prince William County are now being directed off the roadway at Va. 234 in Dumfries.
Prince William County officials put out an alert at 11:21 a.m., saying that all southbound traffic was being directed from the roadway before th Joplin Road exit. But by noon, however, state police were diverting southbound traffic from the roadway further north, at Va. 234, according to witnesses.
Traffic on area roadways around Dumfries, including Va. 234 and Van Buren Road, were clogged with heavy traffic as of about noon Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Prince William County officials announced that three warming centers for those still without power and heat. The warming centers will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the following locations:
- Woodbridge Senior Center, at 13850 Church Hill Road in Woodbridge; phone: 703-792-5081
- Buckhall VFD Community Room, at 7190 Yates Ford Road in Manassas; phone: 703-368-0859
- Pat White Center at Ben Lomond, at 10501 Copeland Drive in Manassas; phone: 703-792-8329
The centers have heat and restrooms, power for charging mobile devices and public wifi access, according to the report.
I-95 update
I-95 was still closed between Dumfries and Fredericksburg as of noon on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
All exits between the Occoquan River and Quantico were clear, according to a county alert sent at about 11:21 a.m., and gas was available along U.S. 1, where traffic was mostly being diverted.
"All drivers on I-95 South: please continue to move south and exit the interstate at the first available exit. You will not be able to continue south on I-95 beyond Joplin Road, mile marker 148," the alert said.
"All southbound exit ramps between the Occoquan River and Quantico are now clear. Fuel is available along US-1 at all exits," the alert said.
Officials were trying to clear remaining traffic from the southbound lanes, while the northbound lanes had mostly cleared in the vicinity of Prince William County as of about 11:45 a.m.
Prince William County fire and rescue officials were using the Express Lanes to help stranded motorists with water and other supplies, witnesses said.
Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.