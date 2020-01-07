Snow will be heavy at times this afternoon according to the most recent National Weather Service advisory.
Radar and surface observations just before 11 a.m. indicated “a sudden onset of heavy snow” moving across eastern West Virginia, northern Maryland and portions of northern Virginia, the weather service reports.
Visibility was dropping from unrestricted to a half mile or less in the span of 15 to 30 minutes, with snowfall rates of more than 1 inch per hour reported, the advisory states.
The heavy snow was expected to reach Highway 15 by 11:30 a.m. and approach Interstate 95 by 1 p.m.
Residents and motorists are urged to remain alert for rapidly changing visibilities and quickly deteriorating road conditions, the weather service said.
Original post: Snow will likely begin falling as early as 11 a.m. in parts of western Prince William County, and between 1 and 3 p.m. closer to Interstate 95, according to the latest predictions from the National Weather Service.
The weather service updated its winter weather advisory at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning for Prince William County and the surrounding areas, to include the following:
- Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.
- The snow will begin at 11 a.m. in the western suburbs, including western portions of Prince William, and will continue until 6 p.m.
- The heaviest snow is expected between 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Snow-covered and slippery roads are expected, especially Tuesday afternoon into the evening commute, the weather service says.
Snow rates around 1 inch per hour are possible with visibility around one-half mile at times, the advisory said.
The weather service recommends that travelers slow down and use caution while driving. Pedestrians should take care when venturing outdoors, watching their first few steps on sidewalks and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing the risk of falls and injuries.
