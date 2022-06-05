UPDATED: A fire that displaced residents of four Montclair townhomes early Sunday morning is being blamed on "improperly discarded smoking materials," according to Prince William County fire and rescue officials.
Firefighters responded to the 4000 block of Jonathan Court at about 1:44 a.m. Sunday, June 5, to find heavy fire and smoke billowing from a strip of four townhomes. Some were damaged more heavily than others, but all four have been deemed unsafe to occupy.
No one was injured, but a total of 10 people were displaced from the four homes, including six adults and four children, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
An initial report inaccurately stated that 12 people were displaced. Smolsky updated the number in a 11:33 a.m. news release.
The fire started near the rear of one of the homes. News of the blaze quickly spread among those living along Jonathan Court and neighboring streets, as residents woke their neighbors to alert them to the fire.
Mariela Reyes, who lives on Barrington Place directly behind the burning homes, said she and her husband quickly gathered essential belongings and headed outside at about 1:45 a.m. with their two children and Mariela's mother. The flames were shooting high into the air, and the family was worried the fire would spread though a narrow wooded area between the two streets, Mariela Reyes said.
"When our neighbor alerted us and we looked through the woods and it was really bad," said Mariela's husband, Edwin Reyes.
"But minutes later the [fire trucks] were already on the scene. I could hear them breaking through [the houses] and knocking it down. They did a great job," he added.
Smolsky said the fire was "quickly attacked and extinguished."
The Red Cross was on the scene to assist those who were displaced. Montclair residents were already organizing efforts to collect donations for the displaced families Sunday morning.
This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.