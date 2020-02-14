UPDATED: Law-enforcement officers have released a photo of Levi Norwood, the 17-year-old Midland boy who is believed to have shot and killed his mother and 6-year-old brother Friday night. Police say he is wanted on two counts of murder.
Norwood's current location is unknown. He was last seen in the 12800 block of Elk Run Road in Midland. Anyone who sees Norwood is urged to contact 911 immediately and report the location. Police caution residents not to confront Norwood; he is considered armed and dangerous.
Mosier identified the teen after deputies entered his home at about 10:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, after surrounding the property and attempting to contact him for several hours.
Mosier also confirmed the teen's relationship to his three victims. The teen's mother and 6-year-old brother were found dead inside the home by the teen's father, who arrived home at about 6 p.m. The sheriff's office originally reported that the younger victim was 7 years old.
The teen then shot and wounded his father, who fled the home and called 911, Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, said earlier Friday.
The father remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Officers entered the home, located in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road, at about 10:15 p.m. to try to find the teen. The search continues, Mosier said.
Norwood is described as a white male with short hair, recently dyed purple, and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Police do not know what he is wearing.
UPDATED: Law enforcement officers entered a Fauquier County home at about 10:15 p.m. tonight in an attempt to locate the 17-year-old male who shot three of his relatives earlier Friday, killing two of them.
The move was made after officers tried for several hours to establish contact with the teen, who is suspected to have shot three family members earlier Friday, killing a woman and her 7-year-old son, according to Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
The homeowner arrived at the home, located in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road, at 6 p.m. Friday and found his wife and 6-year-old son dead. The 17-year-old then shot the man, who fled the home and called 911, Hartman said.
The man was transported to a local hospital. The exact relationship between the teen and the three victims has not yet been confirmed, Hartman said.
"Law-enforcement is currently searching the residence and the property for the shooter," Hartman said in a statement.
Residents are urged to remain sheltered in place and are advised to lock all doors, secure all vehicles and notify the sheriff’s office of any suspicious activity in the area, Hartman said.
The suspected shooter is a white male with short purple hair. It is unknown what type of clothing he is wearing. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has purple hair and brown eyes, the release said.
Original story: A woman and her 6-year-old son were found dead, possibly from gunshot wounds, in a Fauquier County home Friday night, where a 17-year-old is believed to be barricaded inside, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
As of 7:45 p.m., sheriff's deputies had surrounded the home, located in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in the Midland area of southern Fauquier County, according to Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
When the homeowner came home earlier in the day, he found his wife and his 7-year-old son dead. When he confronted the teen, described as a family member, he shot at the man several times, Hartman said.
Injured, the man left the home and called 911 at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to a local emergency room, Hartman said.
The relationship between the 17-year-old male and the other family members has not yet been confirmed, Hartman said.
Police have closed off roads near the shooting. There is a significant police presence in the area, and neighbors have been asked to shelter in place, Hartman said.
This is a developing story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.