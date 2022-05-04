The reward offered for information leading to the arrest of a Dumfries man wanted in connection with last weekend's shooting at a youth football game has been raised to $6,000, police announced Wednesday night.
Police had already announced a $1,000 reward in the case on Tuesday. The additional $5,000 comes from a partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, bringing the reward to $6,000, according to a news release.
Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of Isaiah Malik Gordon, 23, in connection with the shooting, which left two men injured and resulted in a chaotic and frightening situation for dozens of children and their parents who had gathered at Benton Middle School for several youth flag and tackle football games.
Attempts to locate Gordon have so far been unsuccessful. Gordon lives in the 16600 block of Harwood Oaks Court in Dumfries, police said in an earlier news release.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip, the release said.
Gordon is described as a Black male with a medium complexion who is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, the release said.
Gordon is wanted on several charges in connection with the shooting, including two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of possession of firearm on school grounds, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of use of a firearm while on school grounds.
Gunshots rang out on the athletic fields behind Benton Middle School, located at 7411 Hoadly Road in Manassas, at about 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.
The shooting occurred during a verbal exchange among three men that escalated. One of the men pulled out a firearm and started firing, hitting two men, a 24-year-old and 33-year-old. The 24-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital via a helicopter, according to an earlier news release.
The other man suffered non-life-threatening injures and was taken to the hospital from the scene.
(1) comment
I was passing by the area at around 11:15 am. I use to work at the school next door. There were many police cars on the road and there were many people on the side street hanging around. I knew this was not a normal accident. I later found out there was a shooting. I was a little taken back that this is happening so close to home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.